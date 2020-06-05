The Walking Dead producer teases season 10 finale: "People’s jaws are gonna drop"

The upcoming Walking Dead season 10 finale will have an ending that will make people’s jaws drop, according to executive producer Greg Nicotero.

“The finale picks up right where we left off,” Nicotero told FANDOM, referring to Beta (now complete with Alpha’s face grafted on to his own mask) and his Whisperers circling the group of survivors holed up in an abandoned building. Maggie has also been confirmed to return at some point during the episode, as revealed by a recent trailer.

Nicotero also teased that season 10’s finale will be a new beginning for some: “There are lot of characters’ storylines where you get little bits of information here… and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale.”

“It tees us up so well for season 11,” Nicotero continued. “That it’s a little agonising for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

Showrunner Angela Kang also outlined the season 10 finale in an interview with EW. “We'll see some more of the new characters as they're featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we've been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” Kang revealed. “And we'll see that Maggie is…. We'll know what's happened with her and what that means for our group.

Episode 16 is still on hiatus after not being able to meet its April 12 airdate. “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale,” production company Skybound said via press release at the time. A new release date hasn’t yet been confirmed as of writing.