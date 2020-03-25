The Walking Dead season 10 finale delayed until later this year

The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been delayed, just two weeks before it was due to air. The current run will now end on April 5.

Production company Skybound announced that The Walking Dead season 10 will conclude with what was originally planned to be the penultimate episode. The finale, episode 16, has been shifted back to an unconfirmed date later this year to air as a special one-off episode. This follows on from The Walking Dead spin-off The World Beyond also joining the list of coronavirus movie and TV show delays.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale,” Skybound said via press release, while also confirming that the first half of season 10 will be available to watch for free from April on AMC.com.

Executive producer Greg Nicotero took to social media to provide some insight on why The Walking Dead season 10 finale was delayed, namely due to “VFX, music, sound mixing, and sound FX,” a process that often continues just weeks before an episode’s air date.

A message about #TheWalkingDead finale delay from EP/VFX Master Greg Nicotero pic.twitter.com/t5Cj67HouyMarch 24, 2020

Nicotero, though, said that, while the news was disappointing, he promised the episode itself “will not disappoint.” With a season that’s already seen several major shock deaths, a Walking Dead mainstay departing, and even a tease or two towards The Walking Dead movies, that’s some prediction.

With just two episodes left, we’ll now have to make do with poring over the show’s biggest current mystery: the secret of Rick’s boots and the hidden message he left behind.

