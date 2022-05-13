The Staircase release schedule: When is episode 5 on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic?

The Staircase is the latest true crime drama from HBO Max and Sky Atlantic starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. The pair lead the cast as Michael Peterson (Firth) and his wife Kathleen Peterson (Collette), who he is accused of murdering.

After she's found dead at the bottom on the staircase in their family home, a court battle ensues as Peterson's story doesn't seem to add up. The all-star cast is rounded out by actors like Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Juliette Binoche.

The crime drama has explored the origins of the case so far, as well as following a documentary crew intent on finding out the truth as well. And now we're desperate to know what happens next on the show. Check out our guide to when the new episodes are released, as well as how many episodes there are to enjoy in the mini-series.

The Staircase episode 5 will be available in the US on HBO Max. It will be released on Thursday, May 19 on the streaming platform. HBO Max usually adds new content at 3am ET on the day of release, which is 2am Central and midnight Pacific.

UK viewers can also watch the episode on Sky Atlantic. It will air first on the channel at 9pm BST on May 19. It’s also available to stream at the same time on the platform NOW TV if you have access to the Sky Entertainment bundle.

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

In total, there are eight episodes to stream of The Staircase. The first three have already been released and the rest will be dropping weekly until the finale airs on June 9. All eight episode titles have been confirmed and they suggest some interesting twists might be on their way in the drama.

Episode 1: ‘911’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 2: ‘Chiroptera’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 3: ‘The Great Dissembler’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 4: ‘Common Sense’ – May 12 - available now!

Episode 5: ‘The Beating Heart’ – May 19

Episode 6: ‘Red in Tooth Claw’ – May 26

Episode 7: ‘Seek and Ye Shall’ – June 2

Episode 8: ‘America's Sweetheart or: Time Over Time’ – June 9

