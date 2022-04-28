All the new HBO Max movies and shows streaming in May 2022

There's a whole load of new HBO Max movies and shows to enjoy in May, from the likes of Old, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Matrix Resurrections, to acclaimed classics The Color Purple, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Miami Vice. TV lovers are sure to get their fill, too, what with new miniseries The Staircase, starring Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, and Colin Firth, and Hacks season 2 set to premiere in the coming weeks.

If thought-provoking documentaries are more your jam, then Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood may be the pick for you, or maybe you're a comic book enthusiast and Catwoman: Hunted might tickle your fancy.

Whatever your personal tastes, there's bound to be something for everyone. Ahead of the new month, we've rounded up a list of everything that will find its way onto the service by the time May 31 rolls around. Check it out...

The Staircase – May 5

(Image credit: HBO)

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star in The Staircase, a new miniseries based on a grisly real-life murder trial and Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's French show of the same name, which was released in 2004.

In 2003, novelist Michael Petersen was convicted of killing his wife, Katherine, after she was found dead in their North Carolina home. This eight-parter examines whether Katherine really did fall down the stairs, as Petersen claims, or whether he bludgeoned her to death and staged the accident.

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Tim Guinee, Juliette Binoche, and Parker Posey also feature, while The Devil All the Time helmer Antonio Campos directs.

The Matrix Resurrections – May 10

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections sees Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves reprise their iconic roles as Trinity and Neo, respectively. Set sixty years after Revolutions, it reintroduces the latter as a video game developer who is struggling to distinguish between reality and fantasy.

His seemingly ordinary life is disrupted, though, when a group of rebels, led by a programmed version of Morpheus (Ambulance's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), free Neo from a new version of the Matrix, and task him with saving Trinity from a new enemy. Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, and Jada Pinkett Smith round out the star-studded cast.

Hacks season 2 – May 12

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Hacks, a new comedy series starring Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, came out of nowhere last year, and wound up being one of HBO Max's most beloved releases of 2021. It earned SAG, Critic's Choice and Primetime Emmy awards for Smart, and gongs for its creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, too, so it's hardly surprising that the streaming platform is wasting no time bringing out another season.

In it, Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up, whose diva tendencies lead her employers to team her up with Ava Daniels, a down-on-her-luck writer who just might have what it takes to calm Deborah down.

Teasing season 2 at the SCAD TVFest, Downs said: "What we were most interested in exploring was what it's like for someone like her to keep bombing. What is it like when you're on the road in small venues and not doing well? What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?"

New on HBO Max in May 2022

New on HBO Max: May 1

47 Ronin

Assassins

At Close Range

An Autumn Afternoon

Back to School

The Big Sleep

Bottle Rocket

Calladita

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Child 44

Chungking Express

The Color Purple

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dodes 'Ka-Den

Domino

Downhill (1927)

Dragnet Girl

Early Spring

Early Summer

The End of Summer

Equinox Flower

Eraser

Fallen Angels

Floating Weeds

FRIDA

The Fugitive

Furry Vengeance

Gang Related

Good Morning

Hard Rain

Hart's War

High and Low

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Julie

Killers

Language Lessons

Love and Baseball

The Machine That Kills Bad People

Masters of the Universe (1987)

The Missing

The New Guy

North Dallas Forty

Not Easily Broken

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poseidon

Red Beard

Ringo and His Golden Pistol

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Sapphires

Sense and Sensibility

Sliding Doors

St. Elmo's Fire

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tokyo Twilight

Top Secret!

Transporter 3

Unbroken

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Welcome to the Dollhouse

W.E.

What To Expect When You're Expecting

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood

You, Me and Dupree

Young Adult

Zathura

New on HBO Max: May 3

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know

New on HBO Max: May 5

Las Bravas F.C.

Queen Stars Brazil

The Staircase, episodes 1, 2 and 3

New on HBO Max: May 6

Dear Evan Hansen

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred

La Afinadora De Árboles

New on HBO Max: May 7

We Baby Bears season 1, Part C

New on HBO Max: May 9

Get Hard

New on HBO Max: May 10

Catwoman: Hunted

The Matrix Resurrections

Sesame Street Mecha Builders season 1, Part A

Robot Chicken season 11, Part B

New on HBO Max: May 12

Hacks, season 2 episodes 1 and 2

Who's By Your Side

New on HBO Max: May 13

Hank Zipzer

Old

Smalls, season 4

New on HBO Max: May 15

The Time Traveler's Wife, episode 1

New on HBO Max: May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders season 1, Part B

The Mule

New on HBO Max: May 20

Identidad Tomada

New on HBO Max: May 22

Fast Foodies, season 2

New on HBO Max: May 23

Teen Titans Go! season 7, Part B

New on HBO Max: May 26

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che season 2, episode 1

Tig n’ Seek season 4, episode 1

New on HBO Max: May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

New on HBO Max: May 29

The Misery Index season 3, Part B

New on HBO Max: May 31

Miami Vice

If HBO Max isn't the only streaming service you're currently subscribed to, then make sure to check out our lists on what new titles are set to arrive on Netflix and Disney Plus in May, too.