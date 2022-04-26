New on Netflix in May 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

Netflix has revealed what's coming to the streamer in May. Undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights this month is Stranger Things season 4. After a three-year hiatus, we're returning to the Upside Down. That's not all. A collection of Jackass Forever deleted scenes make up a new collection of zany antics from the crew; Jackass 4.5 is available to stream on 4.5. Plus, the always-brilliant anthology series Love, Death and Robots is back for a third volume later this month.

We've got the full rundown of what's new on Netflix in May. Everything from thought-provoking documentaries to children's cartoons are dropping soon, and you can get ahead of the game by planning out your month-in-streaming day by day. There's even the full list of Netflix UK incomings for you to gawp at too, should you find yourself across the pond.

Jackass 4.5 – May 20

(Image credit: Paramount)

Jackass Forever was a triumphant return for Johnny Knoxville and company on the big screen. Much like its previous feature-length efforts, a collection of deleted scenes have been rolled into a separate movie. Enter: Jackass 4.5. Featuring "more stunts and stupidity", the new release is going to be filled with unseen footage, including the ominously-named Swingset Gauntlet. This is going to hurt...

Love, Death and Robots (Volume 3) – May 20

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love, Death and Robots has always been one of Netflix's most underappreciated canvases on which it's painted some of its best stories. Its third volume, out on May 20, looks to be no different.

The anthology series, which presents short stories in a whole host of different animated styles, is bringing back the titular Three Robots from the very first volume. The first teaser, meanwhile, has showcased the quiet beauty of post-apocalyptic cities, terrifying aliens, and the infiniteness of space.

Stranger Things season 4 – May 27

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's been a long time coming, but Stranger Things is finally back. There's a lot to catch up on, too, as Hopper is incarcerated in Russia, Eleven and the gang are having to deal with the perils of growing up, and there's a shadowy new threat lurking in the Upside Down. The creators have already talked up the epic scale of this season, even comparing it to Game of Thrones. It's so epic, in fact, that we're only getting a handful of bumper-sized episodes this month. The rest follow in July.

New on Netflix US in May 2022

New on Netflix US: May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

New on Netflix US: May 2

Octonauts: Above and Beyond season 2

New on Netflix US: May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

New on Netflix US: May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle season 4

El Marginal season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime season 3

New on Netflix US: May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season 1

Wild Babies

New on Netflix US: May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

New on Netflix US: May 8

Christina P: Mom Jeans

New on Netflix US: May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

New on Netflix US: May 10

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood season 2

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

Outlander season 5

The Getaway King

Workin' Moms season 6

New on Netflix US: May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

New on Netflix US: May 13

Bling Empire season 2

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

New on Netflix US: May 14

Borrego

New on Netflix US: May 15

PJ Masks season 4

New on Netflix US: May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People seasons 2 and 3

Vampire in the Garden

New on Netflix US: May 17

The Future Diary season 2

New on Netflix US: May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara? season 3

New on Netflix US: May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant'anna: I've Arrived

New on Netflix US: May 20

Ben is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

New on Netflix US: May 22

One Piece

New on Netflix US: May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

New on Netflix US: May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil season 5

New on Netflix US: May 26

Insiders season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokemon Master Journeys season 3

New on Netflix US: May 27

Stranger Things season 4 (Volume 1)

New on Netflix US: May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

New on Netflix US: May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1

Teenage Mutan Ninja Turtles season 1

New on Netflix UK this February

New on Netflix UK: May 1

3 From Hell

Ackley Bridge season 4

Against the Sun

Arpo season 1

Awakenings

Kedibone

Paycheck

Piranha

See For Me

New on Netflix UK: May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

New on Netflix UK: May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Showtime 1958

The Souvenir

New on Netflix UK: May 4

40 Years Young

El Marginal

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime season 3

The Circle season 4

New on Netflix UK: May 5

Blood Sisters season 1

Clark

The Pentaverate

Wild Babies

New on Netflix UK: May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

Selling Sunset: Reunion

Thar

The Sound of Magic

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

New on Netflix UK: May 7

Doctor Sleep

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man

I'm in Love With My Car

Leaving Africa

Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature

New on Netflix UK: May 8

Hairspray

New on Netflix UK: February 10

The Drowning

Workin' Moms season 6

New on Netflix UK: May 11

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood

Our Father

New on Netflix UK: May 12

Savage Beauty

Spontaneous

New on Netflix UK: May 13

Bling Empire season 2

Senior Year

The Lincoln Lawyer

New on Netflix UK: May 14

Beer is Cheaper Than Therapy

City of Empire

New on Netflix UK: May 16

Vampire in the Garden

New on Netflix UK: May 17

The Future Diary season 2

New on Netflix UK: May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Who Killed Sara? season 3

New on Netflix UK: May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

New on Netflix UK: May 20

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death and Robots volume 3

New on Netflix UK: May 23

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 season 2

New on Netflix UK: May 25

Somebody Feed Phil season 5

New on Netflix UK: May 26

Make Your Mark

New on Netflix UK: May 27

Stranger Things season 4 (Volume 1)

