New on Netflix in May 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

Netflix has revealed what's coming to the streamer in May. Undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights this month is Stranger Things season 4. After a three-year hiatus, we're returning to the Upside Down. That's not all. A collection of Jackass Forever deleted scenes make up a new collection of zany antics from the crew; Jackass 4.5 is available to stream on 4.5. Plus, the always-brilliant anthology series Love, Death and Robots is back for a third volume later this month.
We've got the full rundown of what's new on Netflix in May. Everything from thought-provoking documentaries to children's cartoons are dropping soon, and you can get ahead of the game by planning out your month-in-streaming day by day. There's even the full list of Netflix UK incomings for you to gawp at too, should you find yourself across the pond.
Jackass 4.5 – May 20
Jackass Forever was a triumphant return for Johnny Knoxville and company on the big screen. Much like its previous feature-length efforts, a collection of deleted scenes have been rolled into a separate movie. Enter: Jackass 4.5. Featuring "more stunts and stupidity", the new release is going to be filled with unseen footage, including the ominously-named Swingset Gauntlet. This is going to hurt...
Love, Death and Robots (Volume 3) – May 20
Love, Death and Robots has always been one of Netflix's most underappreciated canvases on which it's painted some of its best stories. Its third volume, out on May 20, looks to be no different.
The anthology series, which presents short stories in a whole host of different animated styles, is bringing back the titular Three Robots from the very first volume. The first teaser, meanwhile, has showcased the quiet beauty of post-apocalyptic cities, terrifying aliens, and the infiniteness of space.
Stranger Things season 4 – May 27
It's been a long time coming, but Stranger Things is finally back. There's a lot to catch up on, too, as Hopper is incarcerated in Russia, Eleven and the gang are having to deal with the perils of growing up, and there's a shadowy new threat lurking in the Upside Down. The creators have already talked up the epic scale of this season, even comparing it to Game of Thrones. It's so epic, in fact, that we're only getting a handful of bumper-sized episodes this month. The rest follow in July.
New on Netflix US in May 2022
New on Netflix US: May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
New on Netflix US: May 2
- Octonauts: Above and Beyond season 2
New on Netflix US: May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
New on Netflix US: May 4
- 40 Years Young
- The Circle season 4
- El Marginal season 5
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Summertime season 3
New on Netflix US: May 5
- Blood Sisters
- Clark
- The Pentaverate
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season 1
- Wild Babies
New on Netflix US: May 6
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
- The Sound of Magic
- Thar
- The Takedown
- Welcome to Eden
New on Netflix US: May 8
- Christina P: Mom Jeans
New on Netflix US: May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
New on Netflix US: May 10
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood season 2
- Operation Mincemeat
- Our Father
- Outlander season 5
- The Getaway King
- Workin' Moms season 6
New on Netflix US: May 12
- Maverix
- Savage Beauty
New on Netflix US: May 13
- Bling Empire season 2
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- New Heights
- Senior Year
New on Netflix US: May 14
- Borrego
New on Netflix US: May 15
- PJ Masks season 4
New on Netflix US: May 16
- Blippi's Adventures
- Servant of the People seasons 2 and 3
- Vampire in the Garden
New on Netflix US: May 17
- The Future Diary season 2
New on Netflix US: May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Who Killed Sara? season 3
New on Netflix US: May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- Insiders season 2
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- Rodrigo Sant'anna: I've Arrived
New on Netflix US: May 20
- Ben is Back
- F*ck Love Too
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
New on Netflix US: May 22
- One Piece
New on Netflix US: May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
New on Netflix US: May 25
- Larva Pendant
- Somebody Feed Phil season 5
New on Netflix US: May 26
- Insiders season 2
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Pokemon Master Journeys season 3
New on Netflix US: May 27
- Stranger Things season 4 (Volume 1)
New on Netflix US: May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
New on Netflix US: May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1
- Teenage Mutan Ninja Turtles season 1
New on Netflix UK in May
New on Netflix UK: May 1
- 3 From Hell
- Ackley Bridge season 4
- Against the Sun
- Arpo season 1
- Awakenings
- Kedibone
- Paycheck
- Piranha
- See For Me
New on Netflix UK: May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond
New on Netflix UK: May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
- Showtime 1958
- The Souvenir
New on Netflix UK: May 4
- 40 Years Young
- El Marginal
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Summertime season 3
- The Circle season 4
New on Netflix UK: May 5
- Blood Sisters season 1
- Clark
- The Pentaverate
- Wild Babies
New on Netflix UK: May 6
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
- Selling Sunset: Reunion
- Thar
- The Sound of Magic
- The Takedown
- Welcome to Eden
New on Netflix UK: May 7
- Doctor Sleep
- Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man
- I'm in Love With My Car
- Leaving Africa
- Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature
New on Netflix UK: May 8
- Hairspray
New on Netflix UK: May 10
- The Drowning
- Workin' Moms season 6
New on Netflix UK: May 11
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood
- Our Father
New on Netflix UK: May 12
- Savage Beauty
- Spontaneous
New on Netflix UK: May 13
- Bling Empire season 2
- Senior Year
- The Lincoln Lawyer
New on Netflix UK: May 14
- Beer is Cheaper Than Therapy
- City of Empire
New on Netflix UK: May 16
- Vampire in the Garden
New on Netflix UK: May 17
- The Future Diary season 2
New on Netflix UK: May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Who Killed Sara? season 3
New on Netflix UK: May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
New on Netflix UK: May 20
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death and Robots volume 3
New on Netflix UK: May 23
- Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 season 2
New on Netflix UK: May 25
- Somebody Feed Phil season 5
New on Netflix UK: May 26
- Make Your Mark
New on Netflix UK: May 27
- Stranger Things season 4 (Volume 1)
