The Sims 3 cheats: A full list of cheat codes for everything you can do in The Sims 3

It may have been around for over a decade now, but one of the best life simulation games of all time continues to endure, thanks in part to the variety of The Sims 3 cheats on offer to customise and enhance your experience. If you want to give your virtual family a cash injection, pick a new and exciting career, or just make everyone in your household happy forever, simply type in some of these Sims 3 cheat codes and you'll be giving your digital folks a boost without having to put in hours of legwork first. If you've been searching for a list of The Sims 3 cheats then you've come to the right place, so without further ado let's see what changes you can make at the swipe of a keyboard.

The Sims 3 Cheats

(Image credit: EA)

To get started with The Sims 3 cheats you need to press Control-Shift-C to open the command box, which will then allow you to type in the cheat codes for the desired effects you want to achieve.

The main Sims 3 cheat code you want is testingcheatsenabled true, as this allows you to Shift-Click on different elements in the world and edit their properties. You can Shift-Click on your Sim to edit traits and status, Shift-Click a location to allow teleport, Shift-Click on other Sims to edit friendships, Shift-Click on the mailbox to edit your career, and more.

Other Sims 3 cheats are as follows:

help - Display most cheats

kaching - +1,000 Simoleons

rosebud - +1,000 Simoleons

motherlode - +50,000 Simoleons

familyfunds [sims last name] [money wanted] - most money possible is 9999999. This saves you from constantly entering the "motherlode" cheat several times

shazaam - +2,500 lifetime happiness points to active Sim

modify traits - Set or clear traits

make happy - Sets all mood/moodlets for everyone in the house to perfect; removes negative moodlets

make motives [static|dynamic] - Set motives static or dynamic for entire household

(Image credit: EA)

set age [number] - Set age of the Sim

ageuptonpc on - Ages up a Sim into a non-controllable NPC who lives in your household. Works on children

forcetwins - enter after clicking on a pregnant Sim

edit in cas - Take the Sim back to Create-a-Sim

make me know everyone - Selected Sim knows every other Sim

make friends for me - Make several random friends for selected Sim

resetsim [first name] [last name] - Return Sims to safe and neutral state at home

freerealestate - Ignore the cost when buying a lot

buydebug - Lets you buy anything, including locked objects

add to household - Add active Sim to current household

force service sim [name] - Force a specific service Sim to appear

force visitor - Forces a neighbor to show up

set career [career] [level] - Give selected Sim a career

force opportunity - Click career building you work at to force an opportunity

force event - Click career building you work at to force an event

force all events - Click career building to display all events for the career consecutively

unlockoutfits [on|off] - View career outfits and service uniforms. This code must be enabled before entering Create-A-Sim mode

(Image credit: EA)

moveobjects [on|off] - No limitations for placing/moving objects

constrainfloorelevation [true|false] - Force terrain adjustments regardless of objects, Sims, and other structures

disablesnappingtoslotsonalt [on|off] - Objects will not snap to slots while holding Alt

fadeobjects [on|off] - Objects fade when camera gets close to them

snapobjectstoangle [true|false] - Toggle 45 degree angle object snap

snapobjectstogrid [true|false] - Toggle snap to grid for placed objects

hideheadlineeffects [on|off] - Show or hide talk/thought balloons above Sim's head

slowmotionviz: [0-8] - Slow motion visuals; 0 is normal, 8 is slowest

fps [on|off] - Toggle framerate display at top right

fullscreen [on|off] - Toggle full screen

quit - Quit the game

jokeplease - Print random joke to console

enablellamas [on|off] - Llamas enabled message