The Red Dead Redemption 2 PC gameplay trailer is the prettiest thing you'll see all week

Rockstar has released a brand new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, and it will take your breath away. Turns out the fictionalized American West looks even better in 4K 60fps, even if it's slowly being overtaken by civilization.

Red Dead Redemption 2's protagonist, Arthur Morgan, narrates the trailer and laments the loss of the Wild West as haunting music plays in the background. "What a damn mess we're making of things," he says, as we're treated to sun-speckled woods, sprawling deserts, and stallions galloping through water - far from messy, if you ask me.

The five regions you'll be able to traverse look even more enticing in 4K, and feel even more expansive and immersive than before. Turns out enhanced textures, improved lighting, and an upgraded draw distance do the world of Red Dead 2 justice. Plus, the game will also support multi-monitor and widescreen configurations, if you're looking to take your setup to the next level. Can you imagine this game on an extra wide monitor? *Chef's kiss*

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released for PC on November 5, with new weapons and including one that's all about gathering plants, as well as new Bounty Hunter Missions and new Treasure Maps. If you're curious what kind of requirements you'll need to run Red Dead Redemption 2 in all its glory, we've got the PC specs right here.