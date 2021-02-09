New Amazon series The Power adds to star-studded cast

Amazon's upcoming adaptation of the bestselling dystopian novel The Power has added more names to its already star-studded cast.

Comedian Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2) and Alice Eve (Bombshell, Iron Fist) are now on board as recurring guest stars, joining big names like Leslie Mann ( Blockers ), Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana ), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), John Leguizamo ( John Wick ), Eddie Marsan ( Vice ), and Daniela Vega ( A Fantastic Woman ).

The 10-part series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman about an alternative version of the present where teenage girls around the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Other recurring guest stars in the series include Edwina Findley (The Wire), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit), and Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy), while Zrinka Cvitešić (London Spy), Archie Rush (Black Mirror), newcomer Gerrison Machado, and Pietra Castro (Supergirl) are series regulars.

Alderman is on board as writer, creator, and executive producer, and the writers' room also includes Stacy Osei Kuffour, who was recently revealed to be penning the script for Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. Other executive producers working on the project include Chernobyl's Jane Featherstone and The Handmaid's Tale's Reed Morano.

This isn't the first time the award-winning author's work has been adapted for the screen – her novel, Disobedience, about the Orthodox Jewish community in North London, was made into a movie starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in 2017.