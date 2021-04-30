The Pokemon Go May Community Day features the adorable cotton bird, Swablu

The featured Pokemon for Pokemon Go's May Community Day is none other than the poofy little cotton bird Swablu, Niantic has announced.

What that means is that May is your chance to catch a Swablu and add a heaping dose of cute to your Pokedex, because it'll be appearing more often in the wild for the month.

May's Community Day takes place on Saturday, May 15, from 11am to 5pm local time. During that time, you're more likely to come across Swablu and shiny Swably in the wild, but that's not the only reason to check into Pokemon Go for the event. If you manage to evolve a Swablu during the event or up to two hours afterward, you'll get an Altaria that knows Moonblast. Then there's the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird, which you can pick up for $1.

But what if you're just not a huge fan of Swablu? Well, there's a general Community Day box you'll be able to buy for 1,280 Pokecoins that comes with 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM. You can also enjoy 1/4 hatch distance for eggs placed in an incubator, and incense that lasts three hours for the duration of the event.

Finally, if somehow none of that interests you, tune in at the end of the event (5pm local time on Saturday, May 15) to catch Mega Altaria's debut in Mega Raids and Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you've caught during the event.

Have you read through our essential Pokemon Go tips? Because you really should if you're serious about the whole 'being the very best like no one ever was' thing.