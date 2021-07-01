The Old Guard 2 will start filming next year, Charlize Theron says

The Old Guard 2 has a script and will start filming next year, according to Charlize Theron.

The actor, who played Andy in The Old Guard and also produced the movie, broke the news to Variety. She didn't give away any specifics about the plot or what to expect from the sequel, besides confirming that Marwan Kenzari's Joe and Luca Marinelli's Nicky would both be returning. Variety notes that the sequel will start filming "in the first quarter of 2022," so that's anywhere between January and March.

The Old Guard, based on the graphic novel of the same name, follows a group of immortal warriors. No matter how injured – or dead – they are, they have the ability to bounce back to full health, though their durability won't last forever. The first film (spoiler alert) ended with the revelation that Veronica Ngo's Quynh, an immortal thought lost, was actually alive and free, so it's likely the sequel would pick up where that cliffhanger left off.

If Kenzari and Marinelli are both returning with Theron, we can probably expect the rest of the cast to be back as well – that's KiKi Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley. No cast has been confirmed just yet, though.

Theron also has a role in the Fast & Furious franchise as the villainous Cipher, and Variety reports that Vin Diesel has told them that he "has writers working" on a spinoff for the character. Cipher was first introduced in The Fate of the Furious.

The Old Guard is one of Netflix's most popular original movies, so it's not a surprise that a sequel is moving ahead. Netflix's top ten original films also include Extraction – which remains their biggest movie – the recently released Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder, and Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock. The streamer has also partnered with Steven Spielberg's Amblin production company, and acquired two sequels to Rian Johnson's Knives Out for a hefty reported price tag. The Russo brothers' next film, The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, and Ana de Armas, will also be a Netflix Original.

There's no word yet on a release date for The Old Guard 2, but in the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.