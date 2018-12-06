Far Cry: New Dawn leaks ahead of its big reveal with some flowery, murderous box art

Update: Looks like the next Far Cry is officially titled Far Cry: New Dawn, and it is surprisingly pink. The new look at the game comes from an allegedly leaked cover posted to Twitter by prominent game-stuff-exposer Nibel, showing a pair of women using a shirtless man for target practice in a flowery field (with a familiar, albeit bombed out, church nearby). And is it just me or does Mr. Bullseye look like an older version of Far Cry 5 villain Joseph Seed? We probably won't have to wait long to find out, as Ubisoft plans to officially unveil the new Far Cry at The Game Awards 2018 on Thursday night.

There it is pic.twitter.com/oMAGRlTFMFDecember 6, 2018

Original story: The next Far Cry game will be set in the aftermath of Far Cry 5 , Ubisoft announced in a new teaser trailer today. Ubisoft says the sequel will be properly unveiled at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 6. (You can read up on how to watch The Game awards 2018 here.)

*Far Cry 5 ending spoilers ahead*

Rather than a full-fat sequel, this mystery Far Cry seems to be a continuation of the nuclear reckoning that served as Far Cry 5's 'good' ending. In case you missed it: a nuclear bomb fell on Montana out of freaking nowhere, which put a bit of a damper on things. The point is, rather than Far Cry 6, it looks like we're getting a Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon -sized spin-off of Far Cry 5. Like Blood Dragon, this also appears to be a standalone game: in a tweet , Ubisoft UK specifically called it "the next Far Cry," so we know it's not just DLC.

Tune in for a worldwide reveal at #TheGameAwards on December 6, at 5:30PM PST/8:30PM EST.December 5, 2018

The setup for this mystery Far Cry is closer to something like Fallout 76 or Mad Max than the series' usual quests for justice. "None of us were ready for the end," a narrator - possibly Far Cry 5's previously silent deputy - says in the teaser. "The flames devoured everything. And when death rolled through our valley, the world turned cold and dark. The years of rain, the howling winds, gave way to blue skies and a new world in bloom. We felt hope. We were wrong."

Between the rusted, ramshackle weapon and the Fallout bandit-style getup seen in the teaser, I get the feeling the next Far Cry is really leaning into the nuclear wasteland motif, which raises rather a few questions. Does the nuclear fallout extend beyond Montana, as Ubisoft hinted to Polygon following the release of Far Cry 5? Does the game extend beyond Montana? Apparently it's been a few years since Seed's bomb fell - how's ol' Montana looking nowadays? For that matter, are Seed and his cultists still around? Here's hoping these questions and others are answered at The Game Awards.