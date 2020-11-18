The Mandalorian’s Bo-Katan Kryze actor on the struggles of live-action

The most recent episode of The Mandalorian season 2 features iconic character Bo-Katan Kryze's live-action debut, but the actor who's portrayed her for years initially struggled to make the transition.

In an interview with StarWars.com , Katee Sackoff opens up about playing Bo-Katan for over a decade, and how her familiarity with the stoic Mandalorian warrior did more harm than good at first. "I think the main thing is I truly thought that having voiced her for over a decade would help me. And it actually sort of hurt a little bit in the beginning,” Sackoff says. “While it gave me a tremendous understanding of who she was as a person, it didn’t help me to figure out her physicality. It didn’t help me to figure out the way her face moved or the way she walked. I had seen the way she moved, but it was in animation. And so to translate that in a way that didn’t look cartoonish was actually harder than I thought it would be."

Sackoff goes on to point out that her own personality and facial expressions made it even harder to embody Bo-Katan, who is serious and reserved. In voice acting sessions for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Sackoff was "a crazy person...I'm moving and I'm jumping around and my face is doing all these weird things." Bo-Katan, a former member of Death Watch who has made some questionable choices in her past, couldn't be further from that.

"There is a stoicism to Bo-Katan that is very purposeful and intentional. When she moves, she means to do it. It’s thought out," Sackoff explains. "So I really had to find a way of living her and having her move [in a way] that felt calculated, which did not allow for ‘Crazy Katee’ to come into play at all."

Bo-Katan Kryze may be the first Clone Wars character to get the live-action treatment, but she won't be the last. In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan points Din Djarin in the direction of a Jedi named Ahsoka Tano, who will be portrayed by Rosario Dawson . Check out our list of the essential Clone Wars and Rebels episodes to watch to become even more familiar with these iconic characters.