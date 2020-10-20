The Mandalorian season 2 gets new trailer ahead of October 30 premiere

Disney debuted a brand new trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 today, previewing the action we'll see when the first new episode streams on Disney Plus October 30. Making its premiere during the ESPN Monday night football game, the trailer succeeds at drilling up hype for the new season with Mando looking to find others like himself and a thrilling chase scene toward the end. Check it out:

New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 will air weekly through November and into December. Story details are pretty thin at this point, but we can be fairly certain season 2 will see Gideon, now equipped with the mysterious Darksaber, still on his relentless pursuit of Mando. In an interview with /Film, Esposito says he's "mostly certainly" Gideon will feature more prominently in The Mandalorian season 2, so expect more from that storyline. With any luck, we'll also see some more Force powers from Baby Yoda, who's no doubt developed a stronger command under Mando's guidance. Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 here.

Returning to the cast is Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon. While we're sure to meet some new characters, we don't have any indication of who they might be just yet. The Mandalorian season 2 will have eight episodes, with the season finale expected to air December 18.

