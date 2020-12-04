The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 ending puts together the plan for the home stretch

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 ending was a lot. The conclusion to “The Tragedy” is important on its own in terms of plot but, beyond that, it has seemingly set in stone the arc for the rest of the season – as well as hinting at the return of a guest star.

So, let’s reconvene after that manic half-an-hour. Grogu has been captured by the Empire. It seems he is a suitable “donor” for whatever Moff Gideon is planning – and it probably has something to do with those Snoke bodies from a few weeks back.

But Mando isn’t going to let them swoop up The Child without a fight. He, Boba Fett, and a returning Fennec Shand are teaming up to break Baby Yoda out of captivity, but not quite yet.

Even with two Mandos and an assassin, they can’t do it alone. That’s why Din heads back to Nevarro to see Cara Dune – the newly-appointed Marshal of the New Republic. There, she sidesteps the rules (probably in her first week on the job too, that’s bad form) to bring up the details of Migs Mayfield, a prisoner who still has 50 years on his sentence.

(Image credit: Disney)

Sound familiar? That’s because Mayfield, played by Bill Burr, led a group of mercenaries (and Mando) in season 1 to help spring a prisoner on a New Republic ship. There, he traps Din who manages to escape and get him arrested.

In an ironic twist, Mando now needs to break Mayfield out of prison as he’s the only one who can track Gideon’s ship.

The Mandalorian hasn’t exactly been predictable so far, but it’s been pretty consistent in its attempts to map out upcoming episodes way ahead of time. It feels the same again here: we wouldn’t be surprised if the next episode features Mayfield’s prison break and fallout from that, before the season 2 finale’s leads on the all-out attack on Gideon and the Imperial cruiser.

Not only that, but it appears the show is slowly revving up momentum on a Cara Dune and High Republic spin-off. The position she’s now in would make a great premise for a Disney Plus show – and this episode could be the jumping-off point for her to have her own adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

It’s going to be a long wait until next Friday. Find out exactly what time the new episode drops with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.