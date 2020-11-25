The Mandalorian comes to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order courtesy of a mod

If you've ever wondered what it'd look like to control The Mandalorian in a third-person action game, wonder no more.

Just below, you can see gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which launched last year. There's one pretty major difference though: protagonist Cal Ketsis has been swapped out for none other than Din Djarin himself, as he goes toe-to-toe with the Ninth Sister, one of the many boss battles featured in Respawn's game.

It's a really impressive mod, containing some equally impressive gameplay from YouTuber Jordy Castelli on the game's highest difficulty setting. For the purposes of battling against the Ninth Sister, Djarin wields a Darksaber, which firstly appeared in The Mandalorian near the end of the debut season, in the hands of Giancarlo Esposito's powerful Moff Gideon (if you're unfamiliar with the elite weapon, check out our Mandalorian Darksaber explained guide).

We're now past the halfway point in The Mandalorian Season 2, with episodes rolling out weekly on Disney Plus. Speaking of actor Giancarlo Esposito, he's been teasing a fair bit about the upcoming instalments of the series, hinting that the Dark Troopers will make a triumphant return alongside Moff Gideon's ultimate plans. If you're slightly puzzled about how the Dark Troopers could affect the show at large in the latter half of the second season, you'll want to read our Mandalorian Dark Troopers explained guide for more.

For a full schedule of the remaining episodes set to release as part of season two of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus, head over to our Mandalorian Season 2 release schedule guide for more.