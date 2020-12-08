The Mandalorian: Boba Fett actor isn’t sure if he’ll return to Star Wars

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 saw the triumphant return of Boba Fett, to the internet’s delight. While it looks like the bounty hunter will return this season, potentially in a rescue mission to grab baby Grogu from the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon, the actor himself, Temeura Morrison, isn’t sure if we’ll be seeing him again.

“I’m just going to have to wait and see,” Morrison told The New York Times when asked if he’d reappear in The Mandalorian or another Star Wars project, potentially even a Boba Fett spinoff series. “I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know. I wanted to bring everything I had to that [episode] and give them a glimmer of what I can offer. There’s room for this to go someplace. I hope I’m going to be included.”

Morrison isn’t the only Mando actor who hasn't confirmed if they’ll be returning to the galaxy far, far away anytime soon. Rosario Dawson has said she’d “love that opportunity” to reprise her role of Ahsoka Tano, and Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, said she “want[s] to know what happened with that Darksaber,” which suggests we probably won’t discover how Bo-Katan lost the weapon this season – although Sackhoff assured fans that “there is a story there and we will find out.”

As for if Morrison knows how his character survived the grisly fate that befell him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which saw him swallowed whole by a Sarlacc, the actor commented: “Ah, no, I don’t. There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history. The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet.”

Morrison is also eager to see everyone’s favourite tiny green creature again. “Baby Yoda’s probably the biggest actor in Hollywood at the moment, but I never got to work with him very closely or with the people who move him around,” he said. “I was using him in a not-so-good way, as bait. But hopefully I’ll get to meet him and we can have a little bonding session.”

Here’s hoping Boba Fett returns to bond with Baby Yoda before the end of season 2. Check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule to make sure you don’t miss when the next episode drops on Disney Plus.