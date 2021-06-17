The Legend of Zelda won’t be receiving any more anniversary releases says series producer

The Legend of Zelda series producer has stated that Nintendo doesn’t currently have any more plans for 35th anniversary celebrations.

As seen during Nintendo’s E3 2021 direct, series producer Eiji Aonuma unveiled the The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch whilst noting that other than this mini handheld console, “we don’t have any campaigns or other Nintendo Switch games planned” for The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary celebrations.

This has come as a surprise to many The Legend of Zelda fans after it was predicted that Nintendo would announce some kind of remastered edition of the older The Legend of Zelda games, similar to Mario’s 35th anniversary last year which saw the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars . That this was taken as a given is pretty fair considering that Nintendo previously trademarked the terms “Phantom Hourglass’ and ‘The Wind Waker’ in July 2020.

Not only this but Grezzo, the game developers behind The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, recently began hiring for several new developers to work on a “stylish, medieval” game that was in the “planning stage” of development. Which to us sounds as if it could be some kind of The Legend of Zelda project considering Grezzo's past work.

What the Nintendo Direct did feature though is tonnes of other upcoming Zelda titles that fans can look forward to playing later this year/2022. Coming up first we have some Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC which is set to release as soon as June 18, 2021. Shortly after that fans can look forward to reliving The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword remaster on the Nintendo Switch which is due to release July 16, 2021. Finally, the previously mentioned The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch is due this November.

Looking further ahead, Nintendo also gave us another brief look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. In the new trailer, we got to see more of Link’s aerial abilities as well as what looks to be some darker moments in the game. This highly anticipated sequel also got an official release date of 2022. When exactly next year is anyone’s guess at the moment.