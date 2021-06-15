Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the first two games and Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda series is getting a Game and Watch handheld for its 35th anniversary, following in the Super Mario Bros. series' footsteps.

The Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the original Legend of Zelda game from 1986, its sequel Zelda 2: Adventure of Link, and the Gameboy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. That's three classic Zelda games you can play on an adorable retro-styled console to celebrate the legendary Zelda series turning the big three-five. Pricing details haven't been confirmed, but you can expect to pay about $50 just like the Super Mario Bros. Game and Watch handheld.

If somehow three complete Zelda games weren't enough, then Nintendo's also adding a little something extra to the collection. It's not a Zelda game, per se, but classic Game & Watch game Vermin rounds out the anniversary offering, with a 2D version of Link taking on the role of the playable character.

Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on November 12.

