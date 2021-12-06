The Last of Us series actor might have accidentally revealed a surprise new cast member

The Last of Us series already has Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna – among others – as part of its cast. So, what’s one more?

Thanks to actor Murray Bartlett, it seems that Nick Offerman (yes, that Nick Offerman, of Parks & Rec fame) is joining the HBO show.

Bartlett, who is set to play Bill’s partner Frank in The Last of Us series, told The Guardian that "A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome."

It’s not yet clear who Offerman would be playing, though it could very well be an original character since (spoilers) Frank is not alive in the original Last of Us game – and there’s been talk of "enhancing" the story for the small screen.

On The Last of Us series, Bartlett had nothing but praise for show co-creator Craig Mazin. "The scripts he’s written blew my head off. It’s an epic show, but beautifully human and intimate," Bartlett said.

The Last of Us series is currently filming in Canada, and a handful of leaked set videos and photos have given us a sneak peek of what to expect. There’s Joel, Ellie, and Tommy in Jackson in one video, while a previous fungus-filled image marks the beginning of Joel and Ellie’s journey out west.

No word yet on a release date, though Tommy actor Gabriel Luna says it’ll be "sooner than later" and one director had a ‘2022’ release window on their Instagram page. Here’s hoping.

For a look ahead on what’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, here’s our rundown of 2022's video game release dates.