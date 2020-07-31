The Last of Us HBO series will "enhance" the story, says Chernobyl creator

The Last of Us HBO series is in good hands that won't "undo" the original story, co-writer Craig Mazin said in a BBC Radio interview .

"I think fans of something worry that, when the property gets licensed to someone else, those people don’t really understand it, or are going to change it," Mazin said about The Last of Us HBO series . "In this case, I’m doing it with the guy who did it, and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance."



"The guy who did it" is obviously Neil Druckman, who will co-write the show with Mazin. The duo is creating a series that will cover content from the first game in the series, if the synopsis is to be believed: "The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

But there may be room for new stories, or for the series to bleed into the events of The Last of Us 2. "We’re creating anew and we’re also reimagining what is already there to present a different format. It’s kind of a dream come true for me," Mazin told BBC Radio. As for his plans after the show's release? He may "go hide in a bunker because you can't make everyone happy." I feel you, Mazin.