The Last of Us gets a fan-made anime adaptation

A fan of The Last of Us has created a series of artworks that turns Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure into an anime.

2D illustrator Caro Oliveira, who posts their work on Instagram , shared a series of illustrations of The Last of Us in an anime style and the results are incredible. Spanning both The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 , the fan-art features the likes of Joel, Tess, Ellie, Dina, Marlene, Abby, Yara, Lev, and even Riley from the first game’s DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind.

Take a look at the process that went into creating these pieces of art below:

Some of our favorite pieces of Caro’s work include the artwork of Joel and Ellie's sniper scene, Dina and Ellie’s sentimental moment in the theatre, and Yara and Lev’s emotional meeting on the Seraphite's Island. The artist also has tonnes of other impressive fanart from the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender , Attack on Titan , and The Witcher , to name a few.

Naughty Dog fans have gone to great lengths to showcase their love of the series, with some fans opting to create The Last of Us fan films , as well as reimagining the game as a comic or even a pixel game . All of this creativity resulted in Naughty Dog encouraging fans to submit their fan art and other The Last of Us themed creations to their official Tumblr page so that they can share them on their social media accounts.

Unfortunately, these illustrations were just created for fun. There's been no indication of an actual The Last of Us animated adaptation in the works, but we can still dream. While animation might not be on the cards, The Last of Us is getting a live-action HBO series , and if these set photos are anything to go by it's going to be a good one.