The Last of Us fans can’t stop praising the remake’s new visuals

After finding out that The Last of Us remake really does exist, fans have been singing their praises online particularly about the upcoming game’s visuals.

In case you missed it, yesterday it was announced that Naughty Dog will be releasing The Last of Us Part 1 later this year for PS5 and later PC. The original The Last of Us title has been completely overhauled and will now contain modernised gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options - making it the "the definitive version" of the game, as The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann explained.

Any new The Last of Us content was always going to be a hit with fans, but it looks as though the remake’s visuals have pleased long-time fans in particular. After the announcement was made during Summer Game Fest 2022 last night - and unfortunately leaked by PlayStation just a few hours before - the dedicated The Last of Us subreddit (opens in new tab) is full of posts comparing the new footage against the original and remastered versions of the game.

As you can see from the comparison posts below, Ellie, Joel, and the Clickers have never looked better - with some fans saying that the Clicker in this particular post (opens in new tab) looks better than they did in The Last of Us 2 , which was released back in 2020. In the same post, somebody else noticed that Joel is wearing the broken watch that has more significance in the sequel (if you know, you know), a detail that previously went unnoticed in the original game.

The Last of Us Part 1 aside, Naughty Dog had a few other announcements up its sleeve during the showcase last night. Not only did we get an update on The Last of Us TV show - which is apparently filming its very final scene today and will feature a cameo from original Joel and Ellie actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson - but we also found out about the massive standalone multiplayer The Last of Us game also in the works at the studio.