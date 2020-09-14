The Flash movie "restarts everything" in the DCEU, teases producer

We already know that The Flash will be a bombastic superhero movie like no other, featuring two Batmen (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and a multiverse of possibilities. And now producer Barbara Muschietti has teased that the movie – which will take cues from the Flashpoint comics – could "restart everything" within the DC universe.

"Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot," she said during a DC Fandome panel when asked about the Flash. "But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it.

"Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Multiple timelines? A lot of DC characters? This certainly sounds like one of the biggest DC movies to date. Could they bring back Henry Cavill's Superman? Why not Brandon Routh's Superman? After all, the actor did return for the TV events Crisis on Infinite Earths, which seems now like a precursor to The Flash.

One character who looks set to return in the movie – due to be directed by Andy Muschietti – is Ray Fisher's Cyborg. The actor has reportedly entered into talks with Warner Bros. about reprising the role.

During the other DC Fandome event, Ezra Miller, who plays Flash, teased how important the movie will be to the DC universe. "This film is immensely important. These DC characters exist in their own bubble... this movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all these stories and characters start to collide," Miller said. Writer Christina Hodson added: "The cinematic multiverse is going to be borne out of this movie."

Sounds like one helluva ride. In the meantime, why not rewatch the DC movies – here's the DCEU watch order.