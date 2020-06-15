The first virtual Sims Pride parade wants to feature your Sim

The Sims 4 is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with the first ever virtual Sims Pride event, which runs from June 15 to June 29. See the official announcement on the EA blog here .

The Virtual Pride Parade starts on June 15 and runs until June 29. On June 30, popular Sims YouTube personality, EnglishSimmer , will host a Virtual Pride Parade live stream on The Sims Twitch channel . Players are encouraged to submit their best Sims Pride looks on social media and on the in-game Gallery with the hashtag #SimPride2020 event for a chance to be featured in The Sims Pride Celebration Event and group photo. There's even talk of sashaying down a runway, so be prepared to turn a look and turn heads. Keep in mind, however, that no custom content will be included in the Sims chosen from the Gallery (but that new MAC makeup is fair game).

"This month, and every month, it is critical to support equality on all levels. The Sims is committed to creating the world as it should be, one that is kinder, more connected, and built on representation and freedom of expression," the announcement reads. "We believe diverse and inclusive worlds are better worlds, both virtual and real. Our community is full of wonderful, beautiful people from all over the planet, and The Sims 4 should reflect that - we wouldn't have it any other way."

The Virtual Pride Parade isn't the only way The Sims is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this month. There's a Pride-themed plumbob you can use as your icon, and live streams featuring some fan favorite LGBTQ+ Simmers.

It's great to see The Sims honor its diverse player base, and a lovely way to celebrate Pride Month. We've already seen Trixie Mattel hosting Drag Race in The Sims 4, now it's time to see fans strut their stuff. I'm currently working on my Pride outfit, and can't decide what color space buns to rock, do I want to give you space fantasy or mermaid realness? Gah.