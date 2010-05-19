The Evolution Of Nicolas Cage

Having made his TV debut in Best Of Times a year previously, Cage entered the movie scene. Except he was going under his original name – Nicolas Coppola.

That famous surname proved a bit of a burden. “It was a difficult time,” the actor remembers. “I was Nicolas Coppola, and there was a lot of ‘Oh, he thinks he can be an actor because he’s Francis Coppola’s nephew.’

“It occurred to me that I’d have to work twice as hard as the other actors in order to be taken seriously, and I'd have to change my name.”

Hairiffic? Mostly hidden under the fast food restaurant peak hat.