"The Doctor can do anything" – How Jodie Whittaker and Doctor Who aim to stand out from previous series

While, inevitably, the eyes of the world were firmly drawn towards the casting of a female Doctor in Jodie Whittaker, that’s not all there is to the brand-new season of Doctor Who. From a new showrunner, to an exciting new special effects team, our sister publication SFX magazine got the lowdown what we can expect from the new series – and how historically important a female Doctor could prove to be.

Expected to launch in October of this year, SFX outlines a few details about the ten episodes (including a 65-minute premiere) that will kick off Jodie Whittaker’s run. The Time Lady is potentially heading to 1950s Alabama to meet Rosa Parks, as well as to the court of James I in the 17th Century. So far, so typically timey-wimey.

What can’t be ignored, however, is the presence of a woman being behind the sonic screwdriver. For writer Lisbeth Myles, “a joke for decades” has transformed into something so much more; seeing “a woman being unapologetically confident, talkative, and the cleverest person in the room is important,” says Myles. “The Doctor can do anything.”

Despite that, Jodie Whittaker is getting a helping hand both on and off-screen. She’ll be joined by supporting players Graham, Yasmin, and Ryan in the TARDIS, as well as new showrunner Chris Chibnall, of Broadchurch fame. Most intriguingly, however, is the addition of SFX crew Double Negative, who have done work for the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Altered Carbon.

The most beautiful Who yet with fresh minds and one very important fresh face? This could very well be the best series ever.

For more on Doctor Who’s big return, pick up the latest issue of SFX Magazine, on sale now.