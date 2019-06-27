The Call of Duty Endowment's new short film highlights the real heroes

It's UK Armed Forces Day on June 29, and Activision is continuing its work supporting the event and service personnel with a new short film, Changing Perspectives. It aims to highlight the work of the non-profit, and raise awareness with the message "Maybe it’s time to look at who we are and who we can be. Maybe it’s time to see the skills of ex-Armed Forces in a new light."

Activision established the Call of Duty Endowment in 2009, and expanded it to include the UK in 2017. Its mission is to "identify and fund the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work" across the USA and UK, and in April it revealed that it has helped over 54,000 veterans find jobs, with 10,686 of those employed in 2018 alone.

"The Call of Duty Endowment has done some truly amazing work, making a real difference in the lives of veterans," said Treyarch Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting in 2018. "It’s an honor to be a part of such a great cause."

Some of the work Activision has done to raise money includes a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Salute Pack, where 100% of the proceeds went to the charity. If you'd like to donate directly, you can do so here. If you yourself are a veteran in the US or UK currently looking for work, or you know someone in that position, the Call of Duty Endowment website can also connect you with one of its partners to help with the employment process.

We're tracking all the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here.