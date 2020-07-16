The Boys season 2 will go "above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments" promises Jack Quaid

The Boys are back in town.

With The Boys season 2 around the corner, the cast and crew have been talking about the new series which reaches Amazon Prime this September. What's become very apparent is just how batshit the next season will be, with Jack Quaid – who plays “Wee” Hughie – promising that they go "above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

“We have gone so much further,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future."

Quaid also teases a new character on the show: Hughie's dog Terror. On the show, the pooch will come out of retirement for an episode to hump a pig... Yes, you read that right. And the hound's attack word? “Boner,” he said. “[And Not a real pig!” A stuffed pig.” We hope so...

Karl Urban, who portrays Billy Butcher, also spoke to the outlet about his current status, though gave away very little. "The Boys are on the back foot and spend a lot of their time trying to make an impact and get traction for taking down the Supes," he said. "Just because they're wanted and in hiding doesn't mean they're gonna stop doing what they do. So, the objective is still fundamentally the same."

Thanks to The Boys season 2 trailer, we've seen the eponymous group on the run, and it promises to be just as chaotic, exciting, and silly as the first season.