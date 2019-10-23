An integral part of your gaming set-up is a decent pair of headphones; and one of the best Razer headsets for gaming is a pretty decent place to start. Your gaming headset should be comfortable, durable, have all the features you want, and be stylish to boot. And most importantly of all, they have to sound spectacular. While you'll pretty much always have to compromise in some of these areas to ensure you get the most out of your budget, it's still possible to tick most of the boxes with one of the best Razer headsets for gaming 2019.

Razer's audio products frequently make Best Of lists, and have won a number of Editor's Choice awards, and such is their consistent quality, we've gathered our top picks from the gaming lifestyle brand and popped them below in their very own guide, so you can peruse what the best fit for you is before investing. Generally speaking, Razer knows its stuff when it comes to gaming, and it's one of the more premium brands, so if you're looking for great tech these are some of the headsets you should definitely consider.

Takes immersion to the next level

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 8 hours | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, mobile

HyperSense haptic technology creates a new level of immersion

THX Spatial Audio Support

Great clarity

Auto-adjusting headband is on the large side

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the top tier of the Razer's newest headset line. What sets the Nari Ultimate apart from the Nari Essential, and the Nari, is the L5 haptic drivers that provide modulated feedback to make you feel like you're in the thick of the action. With amazing clarify and bass that's enhanced by the HyperSense haptic technology, you'll get a great quality of sound and immersion. Specifically designed with single-player games in mind, the Nari Ultimate adds an extra dimension to your gaming that you won't have experienced before. And it's just as suited to blockbuster action movies and music, as it is to games. It's a versatile headset that can be used with a multitude of devices thanks to the 3.5mm jack. You can even use it wirelessly with PC and PS4.

Razer Kraken

Great sound at a good-looking price

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Lightweight and comfortable

Beefy bass

MIc is great for voice chat

Mid tones are lacking

There's a reason the Razer Kraken is the latest iteration of Razer's famous and popular headset. It offers great sound at great value, and can be used across a wide variety of devices. The headset is lightweight and despite the large earcups, you can wear them comfortably for long gaming sessions. Sound wise, the mid-range is a bit muddy, but the bass packs a punch. The fully retractable, unidirectional microphone allows for clear voice chat, and you can even choose between oval or circular ear cushions. If you're looking for a headset under £100/ $100 that still performs, this is it. There's even a stripped back version of the Kraken called the Kraken X which keeps a lot of what is good about the headset, slightly repackaged into a cheaper set of cans.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Perfect for players addicted to bass

Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, mobile

Compatible with a range of devices

Bass control with 17 adjustable levels

Game/ Chat balance

THX Spatial Audio

Bulky form factor

Headset needs to be connected to an amp

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a versatile headset that can be used with pretty much any device. It's available in Razer neon green, but there's a black option as well, which is a relief for those of you looking for something a bit more understated. The biggest draw is the THX Spatial audio and the bass, that can be fine-tuned over 17 levels, to get your perfect audio profile. You can tweak the sound on the amp, or by using the Razer Synapse 3 software, allowing you to achieve the perfect balance for both games and movies.

Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2

Best for PC gaming

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 2 x 40mm subwoofers, 4 x 30mm drivers, 2 x 20mm drivers | Compatibility: PC

True 7.1 Surround sound

Light and comfortable





A little on the pricey side

Bulky control unit

A high-end PC headset that offers true 7.1 surround sound, the Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 is pricey, but worth it. With a total of 10 drivers, each ear cup houses a 40mm subwoofer, 30mm drivers in the front (L/R) and centre, and 20mm rear and side surround drivers. It's a beast of a headset, but surprisingly light. You'll be able to wear it comfortably for hours. The audio control unit lets you control the volume of each audio channel, and toggle between 7.1 surround sound and stereo. This is a great option for PC gamers, and is worth the premium price tag.

