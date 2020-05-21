The best ASUS PG43UQ gaming monitor prices and deals right now

If you're looking to bridge the gap between gaming monitor and a TV that manages to merge and blend the two realms, then getting a cheap ASUS PG43UQ monitor deal might be for you. It's got all the hallmarks of one of the best gaming monitors in terms of its sheer gaming chops and it's certainly got the size to be one of the best gaming TVs too. Best of both worlds then isn't it?

We've had an Alienware addition to the gaming PC/TV world, and an Acer one, but now we have one from the noted gaming nutbars at ASUS with the Republic of Gamers (ROG). The PG43UQ is a 43-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time (teamed with ASUS' own Extreme Low Motion Blue), DisplayHDR 1000 certification and 90% DCI- color gamut. It is also G-Sync Compatible, so it will sync with your Nvidia graphics card beautifully and probably be a contender for our take on the current best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor you can get, not to mention looking like a great shout for best 4K monitor for gaming going now too.

There'es also a handy remote so you can control it just like your TV when you're done playing. In a world where the monitor and TV spheres are becoming increasingly overlapped between the TV and PC gaming and console gaming worlds, this is a premium option that will do it all for almost all gamers - if you have the budget to work with.

The TV-esque size and gaming chops, and overall image quality would even make this one solid contender for best PS4 monitor - certainly for those looking to replicate a TV setup but stick to a gaming panel.

If that's enough to have whetted your appetite then you'll find the latest prices for this premium, awesome display below. It's in high demand though, so many of the big stores have temporarily sold out. Our price comparison checks through thousands of listings daily though so be sure to check back if nothing catches your eye today.

