The Batman poster has a hidden message that needs a blacklight to decipher

Look closely at one of the posters for The Batman and you might just spot a hidden message from the Riddler – if you have a blacklight, that is.

One poster for the upcoming DC Comics movie features Batman and Catwoman standing together against an orange skyline, and, thanks to a Twitter sleuth, Riddler's secret message has been revealed.

The villain's strange symbols can be seen across the poster, along with "you are a part of this too" and "find out why," which was revealed in blood red under a blacklight.

The code, it seems, translates to "you are the winged rat."

Paul Dano plays Riddler in The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson as the titular Caped Crusader, and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Rounding out the cast is Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Plus, Barry Keoghan may or may not be playing the Joker.

While the plot is still mostly shrouded in mystery, it is clear that Riddler and Batman will be going head to head – and the Riddler is deploying his usual cryptic clues and head-scratching word games.

"I was aiming for quite different stuff," Pattinson told Total Film magazine in the new issue, which features The Batman on the cover. "Obviously it's basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I'd never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time."

The Batman arrives exclusively in theaters this March 4. For much more from Pattinson, as well as Reeves and the rest of the cast, check out the brand new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves this Thursday, February 3.

