Temtem Saipark is live now and it's more than just a Safari Zone clone

The Temtem Saipark is open now, and it's the first big new piece of endgame content for dedicated tamers since the game went into early access. If you're a Pokemon fan, you'll quickly recognize the inspiration for the Temtem Saipark as Safari Zones. Just like the rest of Temtem, developer CremaGames has put its own flourishes on the way it all works.

The Saipark - an in-universe nature preserve - will feature just two different species of Temtem at a time. Which species it holds will change on a weekly schedule; we're starting off with the mentalist owl Barnshe and the aquatic deer, uh, thing Oceara. Temtem caught in the Saipark may have special features, such as special egg moves or minimum starting values for their stats (SVs). This time it's doubled Temtem Luma rates, which makes your chances to catch one of the specially colored creatures 1 in 4,000 instead of 1 in 8,000.

Weekly configuration for the Saipark and FreeTem!Feb 17 - 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Aw5SIoBwwNFebruary 17, 2020

To access the Saipark, you'll need to pay an initial fee which will vary from week to week. This time it's 3,500 pansuns, and that entrance fee also comes with an initial bundle of five Saicards. You didn't think you'd be able to use normal Temcards in the park, right?

You can purchase more Saicards if you need them, but the price will get more and more expensive for each new pack of cards you buy. You'll be really glad you have extras when that shiny Oceara shakes off your fifth capture attempt in a row, though.

The Saipark is located in Deniz, just off the Prasine Coast where your Temtem adventure began. You'll need the hook to enter the zone, which means you must finish the story campaign (or at least as much of it as there is right now) to get into the Saipark.