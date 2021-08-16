Talisman: Harry Potter Edition lets you undo Dumbledore's death... sort of

The OP has revealed a Talisman: Harry Potter Edition board game, and it's due for launch this September.

Challenging players to defeat or join Lord Voldemort at the center of the board, Talisman: Harry Potter Edition puts a new spin on the classic adventure game. Because one of the playable characters is Dumbledore, you'll also be able to sidestep his death in Half-Blood Prince and see how he'd fare against Voldemort during the final battle. That makes it a cool - if bittersweet - bit of Harry Potter merchandise for fans.

(Image credit: The OP)

Besides replacing the original version's spaces with locations from the Wizarding World, the eponymous Talisman that allows you to reach the final boss has been swapped out for one of the Deathly Hallows. Each playable character (along with Voldemort himself) is represented by a detailed miniature as well.

Although we'll have to wait and see if it qualifies for a place on our list of the best board games, this is a particularly good fit for the Talisman formula. The odyssey-style structure, an emphasis on gathering allies or artefacts, and a climactic boss battle work well with the Deathly Hallows storyline that this game appears to be built around.

This take on the game seems to have added spell power-ups too. Much like the Force cards in Talisman: Star Wars, these can be used to buff your character, provide special abilities, or hinder your foes.

Talisman: Harry Potter Edition will hit shelves September 28, 2021 and will set you back $59.99. It's available to pre-order directly from The OP, but retailers such as Amazon and Target are likely to follow soon.

