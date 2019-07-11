Take control of a man-eating Shark with this Grand Theft Auto V mod-in-progress

Opportunities to play as one of the ocean's deadliest predators are too seldom. What Remains of Edith Finch has a fun little shark segment and the upcoming open world shark game, Maneater, is still months away.

Luckily, modder JulioNIB (thanks PC Gamer ) is developing an open world shark mod for Grand Theft Auto V. It's another crazy mod that makes Rockstar's open world madness even crazier.

You can check out how to download the mod, which is currently only available to JulioNIB's Patreon subscribers, right here . Swim around Los Santos, tear unsuspecting citizen's in two (seriously!), terroize the local populace, and try to get by without the ability to breath outside of ocean water. It's quite the good time.

It's not limited to Great White Shark's either. You can play as a Hammerhead, Tiger, Dolphins, and other sea creatures to. One of the best parts of the mod is swimming directly up towards the surface and launching yourself into the air. It's perfect for attacking choppers and pier-going citizens. Something that shark's are famous for.

The mod is still a work-in-progress so expect plenty of weird glitches and whatnot, but if you're looking for another way to mess around on the streets of Los Santos you could do a lot worse. The full mod will be available to everyone once it's complete.

