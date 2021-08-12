Taika Waititi reveals his Star Wars movie has a story that's "very me"

Taika Waititi has talked about his upcoming Star Wars movie.

"It's still in the 'EXT. SPACE' stage," he told Wired, referring to the way scripts are written. "But we've got a story. I'm really excited by it because it feels very me." Waititi's co-writer on the film is Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who also co-wrote 1917.

As for bringing his humorous tone to the more heartfelt Star Wars universe, Waititi suggested it's no problem. "I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films," he commented. "I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'ha it's this' and then them going, 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'"

Hardly anything is known about Waititi's Star Wars movie at the moment, but it isn't his first foray into the galaxy far, far away. He directed an episode of The Mandalorian, and played the droid bounty hunter IG-11 in the series.

The director has also been busy in the Marvel universe, following up Thor: Ragnarok with Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently wrapped filming ahead of its 2022 release. He's also working on a What We Do in the Shadows sequel, plays the villain in Free Guy, and has a cameo role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In 2019, he scored two Oscar Nominations for Jojo Rabbit – and took home the gold for Best Adapted Screenplay.

This is also far from the only Star Wars project in development. There's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron in the works, along with multiple live-action TV shows, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, and Ahsoka. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and Loki head writer Michael Waldron are also teaming on a Star Wars movie, which Waldron has indicated will be about family.

Waititi's Star Wars movie doesn't currently have a firm release date. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way.