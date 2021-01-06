Taika Waititi is reteaming with Rhys Darby for a new pirate comedy series

Taika Waititi is joining forces with Flight of the Conchords actor Rhys Darby again for a new show – this time, it’s a comedy series of the swashbuckling variety.

As reported by Deadline , the New Zealand duo will reunite to work on pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max (let’s hope it gets picked up by a streamer across the pond too, so UK viewers can watch). Waititi is executive producer and he’ll also direct the pilot, while Darby will play the lead role.

Set in the early 18th Century, the show will be loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, (played by Darby) a moderately wealthy landowner who suffers a midlife crisis and becomes captain of Revenge, a pirate ship.

Darby previously starred as the band manager in HBO series Flight of the Conchords, which Waititi worked on as a writer and director.

Garrett Basch, whose previous projects include What We Do in the Shadows (the FX series based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name) and The Night Of starring Riz Ahmed, is also an executive producer. Meanwhile, David Jenkins is on board as showrunner – he previously helmed sci-fi comedy series People of Earth, about a support group for people who have been abducted by aliens.