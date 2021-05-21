Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 is True Grit in space as a transformative fantasy western

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a new kind of story for the girl of steel; a fantasy western, mixing the likes of Edgar Rice Burroughs' John Carter stories with the classic western novel/movie/remake True Grit.

Scheduled to debut June 15, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 is framed by DC not just as any limited series, but "a character-defining masterpiece" that'll be bigger than anything before for the character.

Check out our preview of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 (of 8):

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 preview Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC)) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mattheus Lopes/Clayton Cowles (DC))

"Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose," reads DC's description of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1. "Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame.

"Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost," the description continues. "Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core."

That's Supergirl (the Kryptonian), Krypto (the dog), and Ruthye (the angry, heartbroken child).

In addition to the main Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 cover by Bilquis Evely and Matheus Lopes, there is a variant by former Supergirl artist Gary Frank (with colorist Alex Sinclair), and then a blue-colored 'blank' variant.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely (DC)) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gary Frank (DC)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 (of 8) goes on sale on June 15.

