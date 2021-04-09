Super Meat Boy Forever jumping to PS4 and Xbox One this month

After launching on Nintendo Switch on December 23, 2020, Super Meat Boy Forever is now coming to PS4 and Xbox One in just one week on Friday, April 16.

Developer Team Meat – whose name I will never get over – announced the PS4 and Xbox One release date in a short new trailer. The game's Switch console exclusivity will come to an end after roughly four months.

Super Meat Boy Forever is something of a spiritual sequel to the original game. It's got two main characters, for one – Meat Boy himself is joined by Bandage Girl – and it expands the classic controls with new moves like sliding, diving, and basic attacks. More importantly, it swaps individually handcrafted levels for procedurally generated levels assembled from approximately a zillion possible obstacles. It's still a tough-as-nails 2D platformer – every time you beat a level, a harder version is generated and added to the level pool – but it's also got some infinite runner DNA in it as well.

The PS4 and Xbox One release of the game will put it on all major platforms and finally bring an end to its long, delay-filled development period, which Team Meat attributes to the sheer scope of the game. It jokingly described its level generation system as "a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production." So yeah, it took a while to put together.