Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League steps back into the spotlight with new art

A new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League motion graphic invites you to see the world from the perspective of somebody who just got taken out by four very deadly weirdos.

The new art was released as a teaser in the lead up to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League 's presence at DC FanDome next month. It features the four playable characters who have the titular task of slaying the Justice League gone wrong: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. King Shark has been having a moment ever since he stole the show in The Suicide Squad movie this summer, but you can tell he isn't letting it go to his blue, finned head.

Look what we have here…Tune into DC FanDome 10/16 @ 10:00am PT to see more. #DCFanDome #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/dGreeK4ToOSeptember 24, 2021 See more

Speaking of the DC films, while this Suicide Squad shares many of the same characters and comic book origins, it actually takes place in the fictional universe established by developer Rocksteady's previous Batman: Arkham games. The same universe where the Joker died and Batman disappeared soon after is about to kill off even more of its familiar faces. Now, be careful not to get this mixed up with the other continuity set up by Gotham Knights , where Batman has died (for real, maybe) and entrusted Gotham's protection to three Robins and Batgirl.

We'll see more of both Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights when DC FanDome begins on October 16 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST.