Stranger Things season 4 will be "really big" promises Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer has promised that Stranger Things season 4, which is currently back up and filming again following a coronavirus-induced delay, is going to be “really big”.

Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, told Vogue : “Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy. Everytime we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!’”

The actor's keeping things close to her chest, though, adding: “So, while I can’t say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big. It’s going to be big!”

What do we know about the plot of season four? Not a lot, but two episode titles were recently released: episode two is called "Tick Tok Mr Clock", while episode three is titled "You Snooze, You Lose". It seems a race against time is on the cards, but for who?

Yeah it’s “tick tok mr clock” https://t.co/PwGMosJuK1October 12, 2020

It’s also been revealed that the action will take place outside of Hawkins, Indiana for the majority of the season, with filming taking place in Lithuania earlier this year before the pandemic hit and production was paused. Filming recently resumed at the end of September in the US.

Netflix announced Stranger Things season 4 way back in September 2019. The new series will see Millie Bobby Brown return as Eleven, joined by other season regulars including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Winona Ryder. It’s also been confirmed that David Harbour will return for season 4 , despite the uncertainty of his fate at the end of season 3.

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke will reprise her role as Robin, while her brother Levon Thurman-Hawke has also reportedly been cast in the new season, although we don’t know who he’s playing yet. Stranger Things season 4 does not currently have a release date, but, while we wait, make sure to check out the best Netflix shows on streaming right now.