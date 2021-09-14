Stephen King has nothing but praise for new Netflix horror Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan is fast becoming a horror legend. The Doctor Sleep director has cornered the market on Netflix horror with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. His next series, Midnight Mass, is out very soon – and has been given the Stephen King seal of approval.

"Mike Flanagan has created a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode," King said on Twitter.

That might well have piqued your interest. If Midnight Mass isn’t on your radar yet, it surely will be now. It all centers around a charismatic priest (played by Hamish Linklater) who turns up on an isolated island that is suddenly gripped by miraculous events – and something else lurking just beneath.

If that sounds like your sort of thing – and Mike Flanagan already has a stellar track record – then you can check out the full trailer now.

Midnight Mass is set to be a departure from Flanagan’s previous works. He’s not only called it his "favorite project”" but it’s also an original story. The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor were based on The Haunting of Hill House novel and Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw respectively.

Flanagan also has another series, The Midnight Club, currently in production at Netflix.

Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix from September 24. For more from the streamer, check out some of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.