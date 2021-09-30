Starfield has more than twice as many dialogue lines as Skyrim

Starfield has over 150,000 line of dialog, according to game director Todd Howard.

Earlier today, Xbox held a special Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, a showcase that was chiefly dedicated to its Japanese audience. During the presentation, Starfield creative director Todd Howard briefly appeared to reveal that the RPG would have a full Japanese voiceover, while also mentioning that Starfield boasts well over 150,000 lines of dialog (thanks, Nibel).

This puts Starfield's voice line count well above both Fallout 4 and Skyrim. The former game reportedly had 110,000 lines of dialog in total, while Skyrim had just over half that amount at 60,000 dialog lines. This is a pretty good indicator of just how big and dense Starfield actually is, although since it's a Bethesda RPG, it was never exactly going to be a small game.

Still, it's nice to know that Starfield's Japanese fans have a full native voiceover to look forward to, and we have an indication of the RPG's size. Bethesda's first new IP in over 25 years will finally be with us on November 22, 2022, and when it does arrive, it'll be an Xbox console exclusive, available worldwide on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

This follows in the wake of Xbox's blockbuster acquisition of Bethesda last year in 2020. Starfield had never technically been confirmed to be coming to PlayStation consoles, but when the game received its first proper reveal with a new trailer earlier this year at E3 2021, it was revealed as an Xbox console exclusive, and also a new-gen exclusive game for both Xbox consoles.

