Stardew Valley cheats: unlimited money and all the free items you need to make farming a breeze

Tending to your Stardew Valley farm and watching it blossom is a lot of fun, but staying on top of managing everything can also get quite stressful, and in those moments you might consider looking for some Stardew Valley cheats to help you on your way. That's where we come in, as we have several exploits to show you that will make your life easier, as well as detailing an item duplication glitch which you can use to get as much free money as you want. The good news is that the methods in this guide work on all formats, so regardless of whether you're a PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch player, these Stardew Valley cheats will give you the boost you've been searching for.
Stardew Valley Extended Fishing Cheat
If you want to increase your fishing skill all the way up to level 10, then you'll need to spend a lot of time sat by the water, and if you factor in your travel to reach an appropriate fishing spot then get home again afterwards this can become a huge time sink. However, there is a handy exploit to give you much more fishing time, as long as you have an active quest in your journal. Simply cast your line, then open your journal and wait - opening your journal will pause time in-game, but your fishing will continue uninterrupted in the background. When you hook a fish, you can reel it in then repeat the process, allowing you to fish for much longer than you normally would in a single session.
Stardew Valley Delay Sleep Cheat
The day cycle in Stardew Valley lasts from 6am to 2am, and once you hit midnight you really need to consider getting your character to bed for some rest. If you reach 2am and you're still up and about, you'll pass out where you stand then wake up in bed, having been dragged home and tucked in by a helpful soul. However, they don't do this out of the kindness of their heart, and you'll lose 10% of your money (up to 1,000g) for this service which can be pretty costly.
So, if you find yourself stuck outside as 2am arrives, or you just want to do one... more... task... before hitting the hay, wait until your character yawns and is about to pass out then open your journal. This will stop you passing out - the game will try to trigger this action several more times so be ready to keep opening your journal when you yawn, but doing this will allow you to keep going longer and avoid an expensive nap rescue.
Stardew Valley Item Duplication Cheat for Unlimited Money
When it comes to Stardew Valley cheats, this is the big one! Every item in the game has a unique numerical code, and by using up to three of these codes each in [square brackets] as your character name, you'll spawn those items in your inventory every time your name is mentioned in the game. For example, naming yourself [163][166][434] will mean that whenever the game references your name you'll receive a Legend fish, Treasure Chest, and Stardrop in your inventory which can be sold for 5,000g, 5,000g, and 7,777g respectively, although the Stardrop is often consumed automatically rather than remaining in your inventory to sell. If you want to speed up this process further, go and chat to Gus the bartender at the saloon as he regularly mentions your name.
You can also utilise this Stardew Valley cheat when it comes to purchasing and naming an animal, but you only get the item(s) once. It's best to buy a chicken for this, and use the code(s) when naming it to get specific item(s) you really need. If you're trying to use the same codes and are having problems with repeating an animal name, try changing the order of the codes or adding a number/letter on the end and that should allow it to go through.
Here is the complete list of Stardew Valley item codes, so you can instantly obtain any item you need direct to your inventory:
- 0 - Weeds
- 2 - Stone
- 4 - Stone
- 16 - Wild Horseradish
- 18 - Daffodil
- 20 - Leek
- 22 - Dandelion
- 24 - Parsnip
- 30 - Lumber
- 60 - Emerald
- 62 - Aquamarine
- 64 - Ruby
- 66 - Amethyst
- 68 - Topaz
- 70 - Jade
- 72 - Diamond
- 74 - Prismatic Shard
- 75 - Stone
- 76 - Stone
- 77 - Stone
- 78 - Cave Carrot
- 79 - Secret Note
- 80 - Quartz
- 82 - Fire Quartz
- 84 - Frozen Tear
- 86 - Earth Crystal
- 88 - Coconut
- 90 - Cactus Fruit
- 92 - Sap
- 93 - Torch
- 94 - Spirit Torch
- 96 - Dwarf Scroll I
- 97 - Dwarf Scroll II
- 98 - Dwarf Scroll III
- 99 - Dwarf Scroll IV
- 100 - Chipped Amphora
- 101 - Arrowhead
- 102 - Lost Book
- 103 - Ancient Doll
- 104 - Elvish Jewelry
- 105 - Chewing Stick
- 106 - Ornamental Fan
- 107 - Dinosaur Egg
- 108 - Rare Disc
- 109 - Ancient Sword
- 110 - Rusty Spoon
- 111 - Rusty Spur
- 112 - Rusty Cog
- 113 - Chicken Statue
- 114 - Ancient Seed
- 115 - Prehistoric Tool
- 116 - Dried Starfish
- 117 - Anchor
- 118 - Glass Shards
- 119 - Bone Flute
- 120 - Prehistoric Handaxe
- 121 - Dwarvish Helm
- 122 - Dwarf Gadget
- 123 - Ancient Drum
- 124 - Golden Mask
- 125 - Golden Relic
- 126 - Strange Doll
- 127 - Strange Doll
- 128 - Pufferfish
- 129 - Anchovy
- 130 - Tuna
- 131 - Sardine
- 132 - Bream
- 136 - Largemouth Bass
- 137 - Smallmouth Bass
- 138 - Rainbow Trout
- 139 - Salmon
- 140 - Walleye
- 141 - Perch
- 142 - Carp
- 143 - Catfish
- 144 - Pike
- 145 - Sunfish
- 146 - Red Mullet
- 147 - Herring
- 148 - Eel
- 149 - Octopus
- 150 - Red Snapper
- 151 - Squid
- 152 - Seaweed
- 153 - Green Algae
- 154 - Sea Cucumber
- 155 - Super Cucumber
- 156 - Ghostfish
- 157 - White Algae
- 158 - Stonefish
- 159 - Crimsonfish
- 160 - Angler
- 161 - Ice Pip
- 162 - Lava Eel
- 163 - Legend
- 164 - Sandfish
- 165 - Scorpion Carp
- 166 - Treasure Chest
- 167 - Joja Cola
- 168 - Trash
- 169 - Driftwood
- 170 - Broken Glasses
- 171 - Broken CD
- 172 - Soggy Newspaper
- 176 - Egg
- 174 - Large Egg
- 178 - Hay
- 180 - Egg
- 182 - Large Egg
- 184 - Milk
- 186 - Large Milk
- 188 - Green Bean
- 189 - Fiddlehead Risotto
- 190 - Cauliflower
- 192 - Potato
- 194 - Fried Egg
- 195 - Omelet
- 196 - Salad
- 197 - Cheese Cauliflower
- 198 - Baked Fish
- 199 - Parsnip Soup
- 200 - Vegetable Medley
- 201 - Complete Breakfast
- 202 - Fried Calamari
- 203 - Strange Bun
- 204 - Lucky Lunch
- 205 - Fried Mushroom
- 206 - Pizza
- 207 - Bean Hotpot
- 208 - Glazed Yams
- 209 - Carp Surprise
- 210 - Hashbrowns
- 211 - Pancakes
- 212 - Salmon Dinner
- 213 - Fish Taco
- 214 - Crispy Bass
- 215 - Pepper Poppers
- 216 - Bread
- 217 - Bread
- 218 - Tom Kha Soup
- 219 - Trout Soup
- 220 - Chocolate Cake
- 221 - Pink Cake
- 222 - Rhubarb Pie
- 223 - Cookie
- 224 - Spaghetti
- 225 - Fried Eel
- 226 - Spicy Eel
- 227 - Sashimi
- 228 - Maki Roll
- 229 - Tortilla
- 230 - Red Plate
- 231 - Eggplant Parmesan
- 232 - Rice Pudding
- 233 - Ice Cream
- 234 - Blueberry Tart
- 235 - Autumn's Bounty
- 236 - Pumpkin Soup
- 237 - Super Meal
- 238 - Cranberry Sauce
- 239 - Stuffing
- 240 - Farmer's Lunch
- 241 - Survival Burger
- 242 - Dish O' The Sea
- 243 - Miner's Treat
- 244 - Roots Platter
- 245 - Sugar
- 246 - Wheat Flour
- 247 - Oil
- 248 - Garlic
- 250 - Kale
- 252 - Rhubarb
- 254 - Melon
- 256 - Tomato
- 257 - Morel
- 258 - Blueberry
- 259 - Fiddlehead Fern
- 260 - Hot Pepper
- 262 - Wheat
- 264 - Radish
- 266 - Red Cabbage
- 268 - Starfruit
- 270 - Corn
- 272 - Eggplant
- 274 - Artichoke
- 276 - Pumpkin
- 278 - Bok Choy
- 280 - Yam
- 281 - Chanterelle
- 282 - Cranberries
- 283 - Holly
- 284 - Beet
- 286 - Cherry Bomb
- 287 - Bomb
- 288 - Mega Bomb
- 289 - Speed Bobber
- 290 - Stone
- 291 - Specific Bobber
- 292 - Cheap Detector
- 293 - Standard Detector
- 294 - Twig
- 295 - Twig
- 296 - Salmonberry
- 297 - Grass Starter
- 298 - Hardwood Fence
- 299 - Amaranth Seeds
- 300 - Amaranth
- 301 - Grape Starter
- 302 - Hops Starter
- 303 - Pale Ale
- 304 - Hops
- 305 - Void Egg
- 306 - Mayonnaise
- 307 - Duck Mayonnaise
- 308 - Void Mayonnaise
- 309 - Acorn
- 310 - Maple Seed
- 311 - Pine Cone
- 312 - Spring Bench
- 313 - Weeds
- 314 - Weeds
- 315 - Weeds
- 316 - Weeds
- 317 - Weeds
- 318 - Weeds
- 319 - Weeds
- 320 - Weeds
- 321 - Weeds
- 322 - Wood Fence
- 323 - Stone Fence
- 324 - Iron Fence
- 325 - Gate
- 326 - Dwarvish Translation Guide
- 327 - Purple Dye
- 328 - Wood Floor
- 329 - Stone Floor
- 330 - Clay
- 331 - Weathered Floor
- 332 - Pot
- 333 - Crystal Floor
- 334 - Copper Bar
- 335 - Iron Bar
- 336 - Gold Bar
- 337 - Iridium Bar
- 338 - Refined Quartz
- 339 - Quartz Globe
- 340 - Honey
- 341 - Tea Set
- 342 - Pickles
- 343 - Stone
- 344 - Jelly
- 346 - Beer
- 347 - Rare Seed
- 348 - Wine
- 349 - Energy Tonic
- 350 - Juice
- 351 - Muscle Remedy
- 368 - Basic Fertilizer
- 369 - Quality Fertilizer
- 370 - Basic Retaining Soil
- 371 - Quality Retaining Soil
- 372 - Clam
- 373 - Golden Pumpkin
- 374 - Gizmo
- 375 - Gizmo
- 376 - Poppy
- 378 - Copper Ore
- 380 - Iron Ore
- 382 - Coal
- 384 - Gold Ore
- 386 - Iridium Ore
- 388 - Wood
- 390 - Stone
- 392 - Nautilus Shell
- 393 - Coral
- 394 - Rainbow Shell
- 395 - Coffee
- 396 - Spice Berry
- 397 - Sea Urchin
- 398 - Grape
- 399 - Spring Onion
- 400 - Strawberry
- 401 - Straw Floor
- 402 - Sweet Pea
- 403 - Field Snack
- 404 - Common Mushroom
- 405 - Wood Path
- 406 - Wild Plum
- 407 - Gravel Path
- 408 - Hazelnut
- 409 - Crystal Path
- 410 - Blackberry
- 411 - Cobblestone Path
- 412 - Winter Root
- 413 - Blue Slime Egg
- 414 - Crystal Fruit
- 415 - Stepping Stone Path
- 416 - Snow Yam
- 417 - Sweet Gem Berry
- 418 - Crocus
- 419 - Vinegar
- 420 - Red Mushroom
- 421 - Sunflower
- 422 - Purple Mushroom
- 423 - Rice
- 424 - Cheese
- 425 - Fairy Seeds
- 426 - Goat Cheese
- 427 - Tulip Bulb
- 428 - Cloth
- 429 - Jazz Seeds
- 430 - Truffle
- 431 - Sunflower Seeds
- 432 - Truffle Oil
- 433 - Coffee Bean
- 434 - Stardrop
- 436 - Goat Milk
- 437 - Red Slime Egg
- 438 - L. Goat Milk
- 439 - Purple Slime Egg
- 440 - Wool
- 441 - Explosive Ammo
- 442 - Duck Egg
- 444 - Duck Feather
- 446 - Rabbit's Foot
- 449 - Stone Base
- 450 - Stone
- 452 - Weeds
- 453 - Poppy Seeds
- 454 - Ancient Fruit
- 455 - Spangle Seeds
- 456 - Algae Soup
- 457 - Pale Broth
- 458 - Bouquet
- 459 - Mead
- 460 - Mermaid's Pendant
- 461 - Decorative Pot
- 462 - Glass Pane
- 463 - Drum Block
- 464 - Flute Block
- 465 - Speed-Gro
- 466 - Deluxe Speed-Gro
- 468 - Stardew Hero Trophy
- 469 - Ground Light
- 470 - Table Lamp
- 471 - Key
- 472 - Parsnip Seeds
- 473 - Bean Starter
- 474 - Cauliflower Seeds
- 475 - Potato Seeds
- 476 - Garlic Seeds
- 477 - Kale Seeds
- 478 - Rhubarb Seeds
- 479 - Melon Seeds
- 480 - Tomato Seeds
- 481 - Blueberry Seeds
- 482 - Pepper Seeds
- 483 - Wheat Seeds
- 484 - Radish Seeds
- 485 - Red Cabbage Seeds
- 486 - Starfruit Seeds
- 487 - Corn Seeds
- 488 - Eggplant Seeds
- 489 - Artichoke Seeds
- 490 - Pumpkin Seeds
- 491 - Bok Choy Seeds
- 492 - Yam Seeds
- 493 - Cranberry Seeds
- 494 - Beet Seeds
- 495 - Spring Seeds
- 496 - Summer Seeds
- 497 - Fall Seeds
- 498 - Winter Seeds
- 499 - Ancient Seeds
- 516 - Small Glow Ring
- 517 - Glow Ring
- 518 - Small Magnet Ring
- 519 - Magnet Ring
- 520 - Slime Charmer Ring
- 521 - Warrior Ring
- 522 - Vampire Ring
- 523 - Savage Ring
- 524 - Ring of Yoba
- 525 - Sturdy Ring
- 526 - Burglar's Ring
- 527 - Iridium Band
- 528 - Jukebox Ring
- 529 - Amethyst Ring
- 530 - Topaz Ring
- 531 - Aquamarine Ring
- 532 - Jade Ring
- 533 - Emerald Ring
- 534 - Ruby Ring
- 535 - Geode
- 536 - Frozen Geode
- 537 - Magma Geode
- 538 - Alamite
- 539 - Bixite
- 540 - Baryte
- 541 - Aerinite
- 542 - Calcite
- 543 - Dolomite
- 544 - Esperite
- 545 - Fluorapatite
- 546 - Geminite
- 547 - Helvite
- 548 - Jamborite
- 549 - Jagoite
- 550 - Kyanite
- 551 - Lunarite
- 552 - Malachite
- 553 - Neptunite
- 554 - Lemon Stone
- 555 - Nekoite
- 556 - Orpiment
- 557 - Petrified Slime
- 558 - Thunder Egg
- 559 - Pyrite
- 560 - Ocean Stone
- 561 - Ghost Crystal
- 562 - Tigerseye
- 563 - Jasper
- 564 - Opal
- 565 - Fire Opal
- 566 - Celestine
- 567 - Marble
- 568 - Sandstone
- 569 - Granite
- 570 - Basalt
- 571 - Limestone
- 572 - Soapstone
- 573 - Hematite
- 574 - Mudstone
- 575 - Obsidian
- 576 - Slate
- 577 - Fairy Stone
- 578 - Star Shards
- 579 - Prehistoric Scapula
- 580 - Prehistoric Tibia
- 581 - Prehistoric Skull
- 582 - Skeletal Hand
- 583 - Prehistoric Rib
- 584 - Prehistoric Vertebra
- 585 - Skeletal Tail
- 586 - Nautilus Fossil
- 587 - Amphibian Fossil
- 588 - Palm Fossil
- 589 - Trilobite
- 590 - Artifact Spot
- 591 - Tulip
- 593 - Summer Spangle
- 595 - Fairy Rose
- 597 - Blue Jazz
- 599 - Sprinkler
- 604 - Plum Pudding
- 605 - Artichoke Dip
- 606 - Stir Fry
- 607 - Roasted Hazelnuts
- 608 - Pumpkin Pie
- 609 - Radish Salad
- 610 - Fruit Salad
- 611 - Blackberry Cobbler
- 612 - Cranberry Candy
- 613 - Apple
- 614 - Tea Leaves
- 615 - Spice Berry Tea
- 616 - Tea Egg
- 617 - Tuna Fish Sandwich
- 618 - Bruschetta
- 619 - Strawberry Milkshake
- 621 - Quality Sprinkler
- 628 - Cherry Sapling
- 629 - Apricot Sapling
- 630 - Orange Sapling
- 631 - Peach Sapling
- 632 - Pomegranate Sapling
- 633 - Apple Sapling
- 634 - Apricot
- 635 - Orange
- 636 - Peach
- 637 - Pomegranate
- 638 - Cherry
- 639 - Beef
- 640 - Pork
- 641 - Chicken
- 642 - Duck
- 643 - Rabbit
- 644 - Cheap Meat
- 645 - Iridium Sprinkler
- 648 - Coleslaw
- 649 - Fiddlehead Risotto
- 650 - Horseradish Beets
- 651 - Poppyseed Muffin
- 652 - Meatloaf
- 653 - Orange Chicken
- 654 - Monte Cristo
- 655 - Bacon Cheeseburger
- 656 - Roast Duck
- 657 - Rabbit au Vin
- 658 - Steak Fajitas
- 659 - Glazed Ham
- 660 - Summer Sausage
- 661 - Sweet and Sour Pork
- 662 - Rabbit Stew
- 663 - Winter Duck
- 664 - Steak with Mushrooms
- 665 - Cowboy Dinner
- 666 - Bacon
- 667 - Clams Casino
- 668 - Stone
- 670 - Stone
- 674 - Weeds
- 675 - Weeds
- 676 - Weeds
- 677 - Weeds
- 678 - Weeds
- 679 - Weeds
- 680 - Green Slime Egg
- 681 - Rain Totem
- 682 - Mutant Carp
- 683 - Bread Ball
- 684 - Bug Meat
- 685 - Bait
- 686 - Spinner
- 687 - Dressed Spinner
- 688 - Warp Totem: Farm
- 689 - Warp Totem: Mountains
- 690 - Warp Totem: Beach
- 691 - Barbed Hook
- 692 - Lead Bobber
- 693 - Treasure Hunter
- 694 - Trap Bobber
- 695 - Cork Bobber
- 698 - Sturgeon
- 699 - Tiger Trout
- 700 - Bullhead
- 701 - Tilapia
- 702 - Chub
- 703 - Magnet
- 704 - Dorado
- 705 - Albacore
- 706 - Shad
- 707 - Lingcod
- 708 - Halibut
- 709 - Hardwood
- 710 - Crab Pot
- 715 - Lobster
- 716 - Crayfish
- 717 - Crab
- 718 - Cockle
- 719 - Mussel
- 720 - Shrimp
- 721 - Snail
- 722 - Periwinkle
- 723 - Oyster
- 724 - Maple Syrup
- 725 - Oak Resin
- 726 - Pine Tar
- 727 - Chowder
- 728 - Fish Stew
- 729 - Escargot
- 730 - Lobster Bisque
- 731 - Maple Bar
- 732 - Crab Cakes
- 733 - Shrimp Cocktail
- 734 - Woodskip
- 745 - Strawberry Seeds
- 746 - Jack-O-Lantern
- 747 - Rotten Plant
- 748 - Rotten Plant
- 749 - Omni Geode
- 750 - Weeds
- 751 - Stone
- 760 - Stone
- 762 - Stone
- 764 - Stone
- 765 - Stone
- 766 - Slime
- 767 - Bat Wing
- 768 - Solar Essence
- 769 - Void Essence
- 770 - Mixed Seeds
- 771 - Fiber
- 772 - Oil of Garlic
- 773 - Life Elixir
- 774 - Wild Bait
- 775 - Glacierfish
- 784 - Weeds
- 785 - Weeds
- 786 - Weeds
- 787 - Battery Pack
- 788 - Lost Axe
- 789 - Lucky Purple Shorts
- 790 - Berry Basket
- 792 - Weeds
- 793 - Weeds
- 794 - Weeds
- 795 - Void Salmon
- 796 - Slimejack
- 797 - Pearl
- 798 - Midnight Squid
- 799 - Spook Fish
- 800 - Blobfish
- 801 - Wedding Ring
- 802 - Cactus Seeds
- 803 - Iridium Milk
