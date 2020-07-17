New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Black Series figures sell out in minutes

Four exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures dropped exclusively at Walmart on July 17 at 10am EST / 7am PST. They sold out in mere minutes. But there's good news, as we've just had an update and they seem to be back at the time of writing.

Yes, Walmart is surely 'toying' with us (sorry) as stock seems to have come back in on some of the models, albeit at a slightly higher price at $24.99 instead of $19.99. This could actually explain why they 'sold out' originally. Walmart must have realized they had been listed at the wrong price and promptly pulled them in order to relist them at the proper MSRP.

The figures in question are four brand-new Black Series figures centered around the final season of The Clone Wars. The Black Series is a collectible set of Star Wars toys with releases that often break the internet by swiftly selling out. The four figures are Ahsoka Tano, wielding the blue lightsabers Anakin Skywalker gifts her, a Togrutan-painted Clone Trooper from the 332nd Legion (also a gift from Anakin), a Mandalorian loyalist, and a Darth Maul loyalist Mandalorian Super Commando (aka Mauldalorian) complete with spiked helmet.

Now, this was a tricky release, as the pre-orders are a Walmart exclusive but Walmart's site is notoriously difficult to navigate, especially when you're typing something specific into the search bar. I was desperately plugging 'Clone Wars' and 'Ahsoka Tano' into the search and pulling up empty, so I took to Twitter and ultimately found direct links to all four toys – if they do sell out again, you can sign up to get notified when they're back in stock, which worked for us today.

Here are the links to all four figures:

If you're in the UK, you might have better luck with stock availability. The retailer In Demand Toys has just Ahsoka Tano and the Mandalorian Loyalist still in stock at the time of publication – so act fast. If you haven't managed to get your hands on any of them, I feel your pain, I scrambled like Salacious B. Crumb on Jabba the Hutt's back to get Ahsoka, and it wasn't a pretty sight.

The Black Series still has a ton of amazing collectibles available, so if you're interested head to the Amazon (US) and Amazon (UK) pages to check them out.