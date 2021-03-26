Sebastian Stan addresses those Luke Skywalker rumors

Sebastian Stan has responded to rumors that he could play a young Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars universe.

"Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then, I won't believe it," he told Good Morning America.

Many have noticed the resemblance between Stan and young Hamill, and there have even been fan edits of Stan as the iconic Jedi. The actors have both had fun with the rumors, too, with the Marvel star once recording a video calling Hamill his dad, and Hamill joking Stan could be his son on Twitter.

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXCSeptember 24, 2017 See more

Sebastian Stan has a message for his "dad" and look-a-like @HamillHimself and Mark touches on Stan as a potential young @StarWars Luke! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/QHN3XCcuy3November 30, 2017 See more

Wishing Sebastian Stan the happiest of birthdays.🎂 I'm beginning to believe he might actually BE my son, cuz just like @NathanHamill & @GriffinHamill, he never calls...he never writes...C'mon kids- would it kill ya to drop your old man a line? #Ingrates😠 pic.twitter.com/T0zGyVOYBmAugust 13, 2018 See more

Luke Skywalker returned to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8. Hamill was involved in bringing the character back to the screen, but the actor portraying him on set was actually Max Lloyd-Jones. Some digital wizardry combined Hamill's likeness – and his performance of the dialogue – with Lloyd-Jones to create the Luke we eventually saw on screen.

Hamill has made it clear how happy he was to reprise his role, but whether he'll be back again or not remains unknown. Luke whisked Grogu (whom the internet knows and loves as Baby Yoda) away for Jedi training at the end of the episode, leaving a heartbroken Mandalorian behind. If our favorite father/son duo team up again in The Mandalorian season 3, we could be seeing the return of Luke Skywalker – though whether that'll be Hamill and Lloyd-Jones or another actor entirely remains a mystery.

For the moment, you can catch Stan as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is dropping a new episode weekly on Disney Plus – and you can find the best Disney Plus deals and prices right here.