Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast react to first screening: "Absolutely everything you’d hope it would be"

The first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker screening has just taken place – and one of its new stars, Richard E. Grant (who plays the ominously-named Allegiant General Pryde), has taken to Twitter to share his initial reaction: “Nothing prepares you for this.” Things are looking promising in a galaxy far, far away…

Grant’s early-morning tweet post-Rise of Skywalker showing reads: “What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew.” So, safe to say he’s pretty excited.

Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew 💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀 pic.twitter.com/EwtYghYTXKDecember 4, 2019

But it’s the attached video that might set your midi-chlorians racing. If the beaming smile on Grant’s face and tears in his eyes don’t tell the story, his words most certainly will, “I have just seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and nothing prepares you for this. I cheered. I shouted. I fist-pumped the air. I cried. I stood and cheered. It’s absolutely you’d hope it was going to be. I’m so proud to be in it and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

As of writing, no other cast members, not the director J.J. Abrams have given their reactions to the final cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Expect those to slither out over the coming days – but expect secrecy of the highest order. John Boyega - who notoriously accidently lost a script for Rise of Skywalker (the one that ended up on eBay) - confirmed that he was seeing the movie, but has not posted his reaction.

Watching Star Wars 9 for the first time tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EMUUITXxIyDecember 2, 2019

If you’re eager for your own sneak peek of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you’ll be pleased to know that the seventh chapter of The Mandalorian will include a mini preview of Episode 9. Check our The Mandalorian release schedule for more on when that drops.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches UK cinemas 19 December and US theatres 20 December.