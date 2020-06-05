Star Wars game show hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor delayed one week

Star Wars’ new game show Jedi Temple Challenge has been delayed by one week, host Ahmed Best – who famously played Jar Jar Binks – has confirmed.

Though the show might have slipped through your radar, we promise it’s real. The fast-talking comedic Gungan himself is returning to the Star Wars Universe to host Jedi Temple Challenge, a children’s game show that looks like massive fun.

Available to watch for free on the Star Wars Kids' YouTube channel, Best will host the show as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq while also serving as producer. The host shared news of the short delay on his Instagram , stating that it didn’t feel right to premiere this week among the important protests taking place across the US following the death of George Floyd.

“I’m so pumped to share #JediTempleChallenge with everyone. The fan response at Celebration last year was the beginning of my return to the galaxy I love so much,” he said. Best also notes that his character is “...the first Black number one lead of anything #StarWars and that is so very important to me. But as a black man, a black father, and black artist I have to consider all that is happening in the world right now.”

Following this statement, Best shared that the team have decided to push the release of the show by one week and it will now premiere on Wednesday, June 10, with two episodes. Eight more will follow weekly. The series will test the strength and bravery of young Padawans, as teams of two confront three rounds of challenges and work together to become Jedi Knights... or will they be tempted by the dark side?

Best’s announcement comes as the latest reaction from the entertainment industry showing their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, as many offer statements of solidarity and pledges of donations. Find out more about how you can help at home.