Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order surpasses 20 million players

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed 20 million players, developer Respawn has announced.

Earlier today on June 11, Respawn Entertainment announced the new milestone for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order through the tweet that you can see just below. 20 million people having played Respawn's action game is nothing short of an astounding success, no matter how you look at it.

One more thing:As of today, more than 20 million players worldwide have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order across all consoles, platforms and subscription services.Thank you, Jedi!June 11, 2021 See more

Remember that this figure of 20 million players for Fallen Order doesn't equal 20 million sales of the game for Respawn and publisher EA. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been included with Xbox Game Pass through EA Play, allowing players to download and play the game for a standard subscription fee, so it's ultimately anyone's guess as to the percentage of game purchases versus Game Pass downloads for the 20 million players.

You might remember that EA previously revealed Fallen Order had surpassed 10 million total players back in March 2020, so in just over a year, Respawn's game has doubled its player count. Also around this time, EA revealed that Respawn's action game had shipped over 10 million units worldwide, a pretty staggering feat for a new game series, even if it is one associated with one of the biggest franchises on the face of the planet.

Alongside this announcement of the 20 million player count for Fallen Order, developer Respawn and publisher EA revealed Fallen Order's next-gen upgrade. As was heavily rumored for the past few weeks, the next-gen upgrade for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brings the action game to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S today, as a completely free upgrade for anyone who already owns a copy of the game on last-gen consoles.

EA has further announcements in store for later this month on June 22, when the EA Play presentation returns to showcase EA's latest and ongoing games. It's a near-certainty that we'll see something from Respawn at the showcase, but whether this something is about Apex Legends, or another game entirely, is anyone's guess. For a complete timetable of all forthcoming E3 2021 showcases, you can head over to our E3 2021 schedule guide for more.

