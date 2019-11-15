Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay reveals double-bladed lightsabers

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes out Friday, and Respawn took the chance at X019 to reveal a duo of last-minute trailers. The new gameplay launch trailer accompanies a live-action trailer, and the former features Cal Kestis dramatically wielding a double-bladed saber before slashing through a few goons with a sweet new move.

Fallen Order marks the return of story-driven Star Wars games after the controversial first-person shooter Battlefront series dominated the space. Respawn and EA haven't been shy about releasing gameplay footage, and from what I can see there's a lot to be excited about. You can read all about the story, gameplay, and other info about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order here, or you can read about our own Ben Tyrer's impressions playing the game in a hands-on preview (hint: there's a lot more to be excited about than a double-bladed lightsaber).

You can player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday, November 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You won't find any timed-exclusivity here, or any platform-specific content for that matter, but you can find out here exactly when the game goes live in your region.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the games available to Origin Access Premiere subscribers, who will have access to the game at the same time as everyone else when it launches Friday.

It isn't long until Black Friday game deals start cropping up, in case you can stomach the wait and hope for a big discount on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.