Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order concept art leaks thanks to an Amazon T-shirt listing

Our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is here, thanks to a T-shirt that went up for sale too early. Prolific video game snooper-arounder Wario64 spotted the product, called "Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Logo Teaser Poster T-Shirt" on Amazon, and noticed that it seems to prominently feature a large, detailed piece of concept art for the game. The Amazon listing has since been removed, but we still have the images and text right here.

And here's a zoom into the art itself. Press the button in the upper right to expand it on your screen.

The art shows a humanoid figure with a blue lightsaber, likely our main character. They're standing on a cliff next to a little bipedal droid that seems to be scanning the environment. Beyond them, water rushes over broken terrain and a wrecked ship (likely a Star Destroyer of some kind) looms in the distance. TIE fighters can be seen rushing near the downed ship and closer to the lightsaber-wielding figure. The wet, craggy scene could easily be set on Ahch-To, the site of Luke Skywalker's hermitage in the new trilogy, but it's too early to say for sure.

The official product description for the shirt tells us more about how we were actually meant to see this art:

"Get ready for a brand-new action adventure game coming to you this Holiday 2019 with this official Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order teaser poster tee shirt. An original Star Wars story, Jedi Fallen Order follows a surviving Padawan and is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This official Jedi Fallen Order teaser poster has just been revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago and the tee shirt is now available, hot off the press, right here on Amazon!"

All we'd seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order before this apparent leak was a logo, then a teaser of a sparking lightsaber on top of a glowing relic earlier this week. EA can't be happy that a little bit of the suspense has been ruined, but now I'm all the more excited to see the full game debut at Star Wars Celebration on Saturday.